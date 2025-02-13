Sagebrush Staff Pick – February 2025

Nevada Sagebrush/Emily Hess

The Nevada Sagebrush’s Monthly Staff Pick highlights artwork and research on display at The University of Nevada, Reno. This feature, originally started by former Design Editor Brooke Germain, is now led by Arts & Entertainment Editor Emily Hess and Photo Editor Nick Stewart.

This month’s selection is “Effects of Anthropogenic Disturbance on Diet Selection and Stress Levels of Black Bears in the Wildland vs. Wildland-Urban Interface” by Hanna Grock. This research project explores how human activity—such as fruit trees, garbage, and backyard chicken coops—affects black bears’ diet choices and stress levels. As bears become accustomed to human food sources, they edge closer to urban areas, increasing human-wildlife conflicts.

Grock’s research focuses on regions like South Lake Tahoe, where some bears have adapted to living near human settlements year-round. By studying these interactions, her work sheds light on the impact of human expansion on Nevada’s wildlife and helps inform wildlife management strategies to reduce encounters between humans and bears.

For those interested in conservation, ecology, and wildlife research, this project offers a crucial look at the delicate balance between urbanization and nature.