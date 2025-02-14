SENATE WATCH 2/5: ASUN Campaigning to Stay Away from the Senate Table

The senate of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno briefly discussed the Nevada Legislature and campaign etiquette in a speedy meeting Feb. 5.

Here’s what went down:

Government Affairs director gives heads-up about Nevada Legislature bills

Kennedy Taylor, ASUN’s Director of Government Affairs, gave an update on just a few of the issues surfacing during this year’s session of the Nevada Legislature. The session started Feb. 3 and will end June 2.

S.B. 176, a new education bill that’s being talked about in the Nevada Senate’s Committee on Education, could change eligibility requirements for the Millennium Scholarship, Taylor told senators. If the bill is passed, part-time students who take 24 credits in a 12-month period would be able to receive it — and could lose it if they don’t meet that number over the course of the next 12 months.

Taylor also mentioned food assistance and unemployment benefits as issues this session that could affect university students and recent graduates.

Parliamentarian warns: no campaigning at senate meetings

Meanwhile, election season is about to kick off for ASUN. Every seat at the senate table is up for grabs in this next election, and so are the offices of ASUN’s president and vice president.

Carmina Aglubat, current speaker pro tempore for the senate, and Joel Martin, a senator for the College of Liberal Arts, are both running for president. Ethan McNamara, a senator for the College of Engineering, is running for vice president, joining Aglubat’s campaign as her running mate. Camryn Caruso, who does not hold a position within ASUN, has joined Martin’s campaign as a candidate for vice president.

Elijah Houghtelling, parliamentarian for the senate, told senators that campaigning has to stay outside of the senate’s doors.

“Let’s ensure no campaign material are worn at this table, and no mention of those campaigns are made during these proceedings,” Houghtelling said. “This table is not a platform for campaigning.”

S.B. 92, “A Bill To Amend The Responsibilities of the Committee on Democratic Civic Engagement To Be Charged With The Creation, Implementation, and Maintenance of the ‘ASUN Senate to Student Forum’ Canvas Page,” was referred to two committees, and should make its way back to the table in a few weeks.

Peregrine Hart can be reached at peregrineh@unr.edu or on Instagram @pintofperegrine.