So You Wanna to Dance: Reno’s Best Places to Move and Groove

Cypress Reno

ZOE MALEN/NEVADA SAGEBRUSH

📍 Address: 761 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501

Cypress is where the unexpected happens. While it’s known for a variety of music events, it occasionally transforms into a salsa lover’s dream. These salsa nights feature lessons and passionate Latin beats. But on other nights, you’ll find everything from live music performances to DJ sets, making it a great spot for dancing in multiple styles.

Pro tip: Check their events calendar to catch a salsa night or a live show you won’t want to miss.

Pure Country

EMILY HESS/NEVADA SAGEBRUSH

📍 Current Address: 520 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89431

📍 Moving to Midtown soon!

Calling all cowboys, cowgirls and country-loving folk—Pure Country is your dance floor. This spot is Reno’s unofficial headquarters for line dancing and two-stepping. Tuesday nights are perfect for beginners to learn the steps in a relaxed environment. Thursday is Ladies’ Night, bringing out a lively crowd ready to dance until the lights come on. The vibe is friendly and nostalgic, blending classic country charm with a high-energy crowd.

Pro tip: Arrive early to catch the line dancing lessons and perfect your moves.

Coyote Saloon

PHOTO CREDIT COYOTE SALOON

📍 Address: 340 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502

The Coyote Saloon is a Western-themed bar and nightclub that takes country nightlife to the next level. Here, you’ll find line dancing, DJ sets, go-go dancers and even model bartenders serving up top-shelf drinks. The atmosphere is a mix of country-western fun and upscale flair, with VIP bottle service for those who want to splurge. Whether you’re dancing to country hits or partying with the crowd, this spot guarantees a good time.

Pro tip: It’s a great place to blend classic line dancing with nightclub energy.

NOVI

PHOTO CREDIT EL DORADO

📍 Address: 345 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501

Looking for a dance experience that offers a bit of everything? NOVI in Midtown combines the best of both worlds with line dancing until 11 p.m. followed by a switch to mainstream club hits. Start the evening by learning some classic line dances, then stick around as the DJs take over with pop, EDM and hip-hop. The spacious dance floor fills up fast, making NOVI a hotspot for party-goers who want variety.

Pro tip: Stay for the transition from country to club—it’s like getting two dance experiences in one night.

The Bluebird

PHOTO CREDIT THE BLUEBIRD

📍 Address: 555 E 4th St, Reno, NV 89512

Prefer something with a little more edge? The Bluebird delivers with techno, house and alternative beats. This is Reno’s hub for the electronic music scene, hosting both local and touring DJs. The intimate space, moody lighting and killer sound system make it easy to lose yourself in the rhythm.

Pro tip: Keep an eye on their events calendar—special nights often sell out fast.

Polo Lounge

PHOTO CREDIT THE POLO LOUNGE

📍 Address: 1559 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502

Polo Lounge caters to an older crowd, providing a laid-back environment with a touch of old-school charm. It’s perfect for those who want to enjoy a night of dancing without the chaos of a packed nightclub. The music selection spans everything from classic rock to mellow dance tracks, creating a fun yet relaxed vibe.

Pro tip: Great for a more casual night of dancing—expect a mature crowd and a comfortable pace.

Whether you’re ready to salsa, stomp your boots or shake it to club beats, Reno’s dance scene welcomes all who want to move. So throw on your dancing shoes, grab some friends and let the rhythm take you wherever the night leads. The dance floor is calling—are you ready to answer?