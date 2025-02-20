Lauren Juillerat and the Rise of Biggest Little Bands: Amplifying Reno’s Underground Music Scene

Lauren Juillerat never intended to start a music journalism platform. What began as a frustrated attempt to publish stories about Reno’s underground bands soon evolved into Biggest Little Bands, a growing force in local music coverage.

It all started when Juillerat was writing for Emma Speicher at Rat Race Records. She had intended to interview three bands but ultimately only interviewed Next Question and Orrral Fixation. After submitting the stories, she found they weren’t getting published. About a month and a half later, bands began reaching out, wondering when their features would go live. When delays kept piling up, Juillerat made the decision to take control.

“I was at work venting to my coworker, and she was like, ‘Just make a website.’ And I thought, ‘I can just make a website,’” Juillerat said.

That night, after clocking out of her retail job, she dove into web design, creating a space where Reno’s independent musicians could finally get the recognition they deserved.

The name Biggest Little Bands was inspired by Reno’s iconic title, “The Biggest Little City,” as well as UNR Journalism Professor Nico Colombant’s Biggest Little Streets project. Juillerat wanted something that directly referenced Reno but could also expand to include smaller bands beyond the local scene.

Photo Credit Kiawna Lavery

What started as a simple blog soon grew into something bigger. With the help of her boyfriend’s roommate, Ryan—a guitarist and video enthusiast—Biggest Little Bands transitioned into video interviews, offering bands the choice between written features and video spotlights. The addition of an intern to handle article writing further allowed Juillerat to focus on expansion.

Most recently, Juillerat and her collaborator, Eva, created a Biggest Little Bands magazine to promote a local show.

“We thought it’d be fun to highlight the vendors and bands playing,” Juillerat said. “We spent three days staying up until 1 a.m., designing it, figuring out how to print it and making the physical copies.”

The zine was a hit, further solidifying Biggest Little Bands as a key player in Reno’s DIY music community.

However, not everything in the Reno music scene is smooth sailing. Juillerat has experienced her fair share of challenges, from inter-scene drama to the difficulty of getting coverage for smaller artists.

“People don’t always take me seriously,” Juillerat said. “It’s frustrating how much emphasis is placed on bigger names when there are so many talented local artists who deserve attention.”

Despite the obstacles, she remains committed to covering the bands who might otherwise be overlooked. Biggest Little Bands is about more than just giving exposure—it’s about fostering a community where underground artists feel seen.

Juillerat’s passion for music journalism is deeply personal. As a member of the now-disbanded group Bender World, she experienced firsthand how difficult it was for smaller bands to gain media coverage.

“People only wanted to write about bigger bands like Charity Kiss or Bug Bath,” Juillerat said. “Nobody wanted to interview us until we started gaining traction on social media.”

That frustration fueled her desire to create a platform that uplifted emerging artists.

But Bender World’s dissolution was messy. Three band members left to pursue different music styles, but rather than having a civil conversation, they locked Juillerat and her bandmate Jack out of their Instagram account and took $1,000 worth of equipment.

“They could have just told us they wanted to go in a different direction, and we would have understood,” Juillerat said..

Even now, Juillerat’s experiences with Bender World shape her approach to Biggest Little Bands. She understands the struggles of independent musicians and wants to ensure no one gets left behind due to industry politics or scene drama.

With video interviews, zines and a growing reputation in Reno’s music scene, Biggest Little Bands continues to evolve. Juillerat remains dedicated to expanding the platform and providing a space for underground artists to share their music and stories.

“I want to cover more local bands and keep growing this into something meaningful,” Juillerat said. “There’s so much talent here, and I want to make sure they get the recognition they deserve.”

Juillerat’s journey proves that independent music journalism is still alive and well—sometimes, all it takes is a frustrated journalist, a late-night website build and a commitment to the bands that need a voice.