Nevada Football’s 2025 Schedule is Officially Revealed: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 schedule for the Nevada football team was officially released on Thursday, including four non-conference games before beginning conference play on Oct. 4.

The Wolf Pack will play 12 games as of now, one less than last year’s season. Nevada also faced a gauntlet of previous bowl-game teams last season, with two of them making the College Football Playoff, making this year’s schedule is a bit more lax in comparison.

The season will officially begin on Aug. 30 on the road against one of the biggest schools in the country, Penn State. The team will make its 2025 Mackay Stadium debut on Sept. 6 when it hosts Sacramento State, an FCS school. Mountain West play will begin Oct. 4 on the road against Fresno State before coming back home to host San Diego State on Oct. 11.

It’ll also be the last season of the Mountain West, as we know it. After the 2025 season, five Mountain West schools (Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State) will all leave for its new conference, the Pac-12.

Nevada will host two of those schools, including Boise State, which made the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket last season. The Wolf Pack will also host in-state rival UNLV on Nov. 29 for the annual installment of the battle for the Fremont Cannon.

Here’s a look at the full schedule below.

Aug. 30: at Penn State

Sept. 6: vs. Sac State

Sept. 13: vs. Middle Tennessee

Sept. 20: at Western Kentucky

Sept. 27: Bye

Oct. 4: at Fresno State*

Oct. 11: vs. San Diego State*

Oct. 18: at New Mexico*

Oct. 25: vs. Boise State*

Nov. 1: Bye

Nov. 8: at Utah State*

Nov. 15: vs. San Jose State*

Nov. 22: at Wyoming*

Nov. 29: vs. UNLV*

*- conference game

