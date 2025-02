Dominic Gutierrez/Nevada Sagebrush

The Nevada men’s basketball team lost heartbreakingly to rival Boise State 70-69. Guard Kobe Sanders led the way with 30 points on 13-19 shooting from the field, but it wasn’t enough to push past the Broncos.

Head coach Steve Alford, forward Nick Davidson, and Sanders talked about the loss after the game. You can watch both press conferences below.

Dominic Gutierrez can be reached via email dominicgutierrez@unr.edu or via X @d_m_g_16