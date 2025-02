Nevada women’s basketball head coach Amanda Levens (Maddie Gomes/Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada women’s basketball team hosted Wyoming on Saturday, Feb. 22, for its breast cancer awareness and senior night. After leading for three quarters, Nevada only scored five points in the fourth quarter and lost 45-42.

Head coach Amanda Levens and forward Lexie Givens discussed the tough loss following the game. You can watch that press conference below.