Nevada men’s basketball head coach Steve Alford (Dominic Gutierrez/Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada men’s basketball team defeated Wyoming at home 81-64 on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Guard Kobe Sanders had 27 points off the bench as the team shot 53 percent from the field and went 26-31 from the free-throw line.

You can watch the postgame press conference with head coach Steve Alford, Kobe Sanders and Tyler Rolison below.

Dominic Gutierrez can be reached via email dominicgutierrez@unr.edu or via X @d_m_g_16