Nevada women’s basketball head coach Amanda Levens (Dominic Gutierrez/Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada women’s basketball team played its final home game of the season against Colorado State on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The Pack fell to the Rams 61-45 and finished with a home record of 8-8. Guard Dymonique Maxie was the Pack’s lead scorer with 13 points on 6-14 shooting.

You can watch the postgame presser with Maxie and head coach Amanda Levens below.

Dominic Gutierrez can be reached via email dominicgutierrez@unr.edu or via X @d_m_g_16