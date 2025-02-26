Meet Your 2025 ASUN Senate Candidates

As the University of Nevada Student Association election process opens up, the Nevada Sagebrush highlights the candidates and election process over the semester.

General Elections will be from March 12-13.

Here are the bios and pictures of each of your candidates for the 2025 election:

College of Liberal Arts

Photo Provided by ASUN

Ryan Hartley:

Ryan Hartley is a first-generation, LGBTQIA2S+, veteran (USN) transfer student. Ryan’s platform prioritizes three areas:

Open communication that builds a constructive relationship between the student body and ASUN. Supporting basic student needs via Pack Provisions. Direct investment in the student body by bolstering their endeavors.

Photo Provided by ASUN

Alexander Saporito:

Alexander Saporito is an undergraduate freshman from Las Vegas majoring in political science and criminal justice. Hoping to expand the quality of life within the student body—fiscally, culturally and reputationally—Alexander is seeking election to become a College of Liberal Arts (COLA) Senator.

If elected, Alexander will advocate for the current and future generations within the university. He will prioritize public safety and health awareness throughout the university by helping develop a more enhanced NevadaFIT program—one that prioritizes the knowledge of the university’s health services. Alexander will also maintain fiscal responsibility, ensuring the students of UNR remain the number one priority.

Passionate about developing a great community, Alexander plans on strengthening the connection between the campus facilities, student body and city culture. His connection to the campus police, Honors College and music department gives him great insight into the campus environment—areas where the university strives and where it could develop greater communication.

Alexander plans on enhancing ASUN’s outreach both at the university and at the state level. He is willing to advocate for his peers at any level necessary—at internal meetings, the Rita Laden Senate Chambers or the Board of Regents. Double-majoring at the university, Alexander is passionate about developing policies that will benefit the student body for years to come.

Alexander’s courage, ambition and discipline for the student body make him a great senator for the College of Liberal Arts. If you want a representative who both fights for and sees the student body, vote Saporito for Senate.

Photo Provided by ASUN

Leaf Acklin:

Leaf Acklin, a junior from Las Vegas, seeks reelection as your College of Liberal Arts Senator. With a record of fiscal responsibility and legislative success, he prioritizes budget transparency, student feedback and civic engagement. Vote Leaf for stronger advocacy, veteran support, and a more connected, engaged student body.

Photo Provided by ASUN

Travis Terry:

Since his September 2024 appointment, Travis Terry has brought increased representation to Liberal Arts students as the only senator from the School of the Arts. He has also worked directly with various campus organizations to address student concerns. Reelect Travis to ensure continued representation and advocacy for all COLA students!

Photo Provided by Jason Issa

Jason Issa:

Hey pack! My name is Jason Issa and I’m a first-year student studying political science and international affairs. As a first-generation American, I was raised with a passion for hard work and giving back to your community. Born and raised here in Reno, it is my hope to give back to the community that has given so much to me.

As a first-year student who is currently a legislative intern with ASUN, I believe that I offer a new perspective that will not only embolden the association, but the university as a whole, to move Nevada forward at both the NSHE and state level. This, combined with my work with U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, gives me the drive and experience to represent you in the ASUN Senate.

My campaign is centered on these five pillars:

Transparency—

Transparency is key to any kind of effective representation. As your Liberal Arts Senator, I will be deeply committed to openly communicating with the student body and making the decision-making processes of the association accessible to everyone. I will work to provide clear updates on ASUN initiatives, policies and budget allocations so students can see how their voices shape the association’s actions. To push for full transparency between the student body and myself, I will also advocate for regular forums and feedback sessions through office hours, allowing students to directly engage with not only myself but their other representatives to hold them accountable—whether it be in the senate chamber or elsewhere.

Fiscal Responsibility & Student Fees—

With the cost of tuition on the rise nationwide, it has never been more important that students have a voice in combating unnecessary fee increases. As your Liberal Arts Senator, I will be a voice committed to ensuring that student fees are used responsibly and efficiently—every dollar of student funding should benefit the student body. By fostering financial transparency and accountability, I will aim to ensure that student fees are fair and justified, as well as to involve students in any and all conversations surrounding proposed fee increases.

Academic & Career Readiness—

I believe that every student should have equitable access to career opportunities and I’m focused on preparing students in the College of Liberal Arts for academic and career success—it’s time that less recognized liberal arts majors have as much opportunity to succeed as others. As your Liberal Arts Senator, I want to build stronger partnerships between ASUN and the Northern Nevada community, connecting students with local internships, mentorship programs and career development opportunities. I will advocate for expanded resources for career readiness, such as workshops, networking events and collaborations with alumni.

Civic Engagement—

The university is in a unique position to move the Silver State forward. As someone who is deeply passionate about civic engagement, I am committed to increasing civic participation among the student body. I plan to work with ASUN and local organizations to provide students with resources and opportunities to engage in the democratic process, including voter registration drives, informational campaigns and advocacy training. Additionally, I want to encourage the association as a whole to advocate for students beyond the university—whether it be at the NSHE, state, or federal level.

Building Bridges Across Northern Nevada—

As one of the most advanced student governments in the country, ASUN is in a strong position to expand its influence across Northern Nevada. As your Liberal Arts Senator, I want to build bridges across the state, connecting with new stakeholders and creating new partnerships with local organizations, businesses and government entities to bring new resources and opportunities to support the student body.

Senator Candidate Vivian Castro did not respond for comment

College of Business

Photo Provided by ASUN

Matthew Hoang:

Let’s get serious.

You are looking for:

– A representative who will LISTEN to the student body and speak on YOUR behalf at the Senate table.

– An advocate who will collaborate with UNR faculty to implement LASTING change for you and future students.

– A candidate who is DEDICATED to the associated students, and who will work to fulfill their promises through ACTION.

You are looking for a senator who will be SERIOUS.

Senator Matthew Hoang has been doing just that. By involving himself as a member of the Business Student Council, treasurer for the Entrepreneurship Club and student in the Honors College, Matthew remains committed to engaging with student perspectives and enhancing the UNR experience.

Previously as an ASUN intern and now as an incumbent senator, Matthew ACTIVELY REPRESENTS the student body as a senator for the College of Business. He hopes to continue in the 93rd session.

Furthermore, Matthew recognizes the burden of student fees. Voting for Senator Matthew Hoang will ENSURE budget transparency. Additionally, by working directly with faculty and campus organizations, Matthew will advocate for student funds to be spent ONLY on high-impact projects.

Above all, Senator Matthew Hoang is committed to holistically representing the University of Nevada student body. He advocates for YOU.

Have your voice heard—communicate questions, comments, and concerns through the platforms below. Ask Matthew.

Matthew Hoang. Serious Business.

Photo Provided by ASUN

Lance Zuniga:

Lance Zuniga is a dedicated business student running to represent the College of Business in ASUN. Passionate about expanding opportunities for students, his platform focuses on career development, academic support and financial accountability. He aims to increase internship and networking opportunities, ensuring students gain real-world experience before graduation. Additionally, he advocates for improved study spaces, expanded tutoring services and stronger faculty-student engagement to help students succeed academically. He is also committed to ensuring student fees are used effectively, prioritizing funding for professional certifications, student organization support and career readiness programs.

Believing that every business student should have the resources and opportunities needed to thrive, Lance is focused on building a more connected and career-driven student community. His leadership experience and commitment to student advocacy make him a strong voice for the College of Business in ASUN.

Senate Candidates Trip Evans, Bella Packard, Talan Partch, Max Lucchesi, and Nicholas Bohlander did not respond for comment

School for Medicine Orvis School of Nursing

Photo Provided by ASUN

Madison Atkinson:

Hello pack!

My name is Madison Atkinson, and I am your senator candidate for the Orvis School of Nursing and Medicine. As a speech pathology and audiology major focusing on a future in health care, it is my life goal to make sure everyone I interact with feels connected, safe and empowered. I am ready to expand and enhance campus resources, provide back to our Northern Nevada community, and work as hard as I can to bring the School of Medicine back to the Senate!

Go Pack!

College of Science

Photo Provided by ASUN

Dominic Evans:

Dominic Evans is a freshman in the College of Science, majoring in chemistry and physics. He is an ASUN Clubs and Organizations intern under the Social and Political/Faith-based branch. Dominic is part of the Honors College, currently dorming in the fifth floor Peavine Hall Honors LLC. By being a part of these experiences, Dominic learned about the importance of how different clubs, communities, and the people of ASUN and UNR work together to create an environment that defines what it is like to be part of the Wolf Pack.

During his service, Dominic plans to help promote, create and hold more events related to the College of Science. Holding events with guest speakers and information regarding COS, is often the spark for scientific interest, which helps students find their passions in the COS. Dominic will work with the College of Science Advisory Council in order to push for specific COS goals that will better the overall scientific community at the university. Dominic plans to advocate for social events that strengthen school spirit, but also sees the importance of the little things that create your identity as a student at UNR. Being from the midwest, Dominic knows the feeling of having a community that has your back. Dominic will have your back as a senator.

Senate Candidates Camille Levy, Natalie Palmer, Aaliyah Reed, Riley Waters, and Grace Miller did not respond for comment

College of Public Health

Photo Provided by Ralph Villa

Ralph Villa:

Running for public office is always a stressful and difficult challenge that becomes a test of one’s character and determination to succeed. My name is Ralph Villa-Hillcrest, and I’m currently running for the ASUN Senate to represent the College of Public Health. I’m also arguably the most controversial candidate on this year’s ballot. What I have learned from my extensive experience on social media platforms is that anonymity and the abuse of media designed to promote unfiltered speech can lead to dangerous consequences regarding one’s mental, emotional and physical health. Your reputation in society is the one thing that defines you in the eyes of the public, and unfortunately, in today’s day of rapid and instantaneous communication, just a handful of spiteful individuals can spark the flames of gossip that notoriously plagues those who live in the public eye. I myself having been a target of this harassment, defamation and slander know full well the unsightly ramifications that come of allowing this deviant behaviour. It is for this reason that when I come to office in April, I will rest at nothing until we are able to implement genuine and impactful change to the issues of cyber bullying, harassment, slander and all other related issues pertaining to this. As a representative of the School of Public Health, I hope to remind everyone who I reach that health is not just physical. Your health is every component of yourself that makes you your unique self. Your health is feeling safe and comfortable with those around you. Your health is being able to express and display who you are without being subject to degrading behaviour. As a public officer and voice of the people, I want to ensure that the students who follow in our footsteps will come to our campus free of concern for their health and safety.

I first started this campaign on goals for simplicity and easier access to essential information and campus resources. I still plan to fight for these issues, and they will continue to be among my top priorities. Though, after the egregious and appalling behaviour I have witnessed first hand from my own peers, I know now more than ever that something must be done. The individuals who wish to tear me down have, in spite of all efforts, given me a new and bigger platform– a platform I vow to use by making changes for the better in our student body. I have been blessed with the strength and foresight to overcome these challenges I face and turn them into something that I can use to better the lives of my constituents. Though, for those who are not as strong as I, know that you are not alone. You have a voice in me. You have a voice that will fight for you and speak when you cannot.

You belong, you are loved and you deserve an official who will represent your interests in student government. Throughout my term in office, it will be my solemn obligation as your representative to face the voices of hateful dissenters and quell the flames of toxicity which have been allowed to run rampant in their hearts.

Photo Provided by ASUN

Anna Barrus:

Anna Barrus is currently in her second year of her undergraduate career, majoring in public health/human development with a minor in gerontology. At the end of her undergraduate career, she plans to continue her professional career at the University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Medicine. As a driven first-generation student coming from a low-income background, Barrus knows the importance of having representatives who understand what it means to struggle. Barrus finds student voice an invaluable portion of the association, which she chooses to highlight in her campaign of “Advocacy, Representation and Drive”. When elected, Barrus hopes to further build off the initiatives and bring them forward to the student body, while finding new opportunities that support our students.

Senate Candidate Elijah Houghtelling did not respond for comment

Honors College

Photo Provided by ASUN

Madison Kitch:

Hi Wolf Pack! My name is Madison Kitch, and I’m a first-generation student running for reelection to the Honors College. I’m dual majoring in journalism and political science. I represented the Honors College in the 92nd Session, and I look forward to furthering my goals of student engagement and transparency with ASUN in the 93rd Session. By building momentum with the future ASUN Honors intern program and sending ASUN updates to Honors students, I’ve effectively advocated for and communicated with my amazing college. Students are my number one priority, and representing my constituents accurately is an “honor.” Go Pack!

College of Education

Dillon Moss:

Dillon Moss, a secondary education and political science major, is a proud third-generation education student dedicated to shaping the future of Nevada’s classrooms. Raised in a family of educators, Dillon understands the challenges faced by students in the College of Education and Human Development (COED) and is committed to ensuring their voices are heard. With a passion for teaching and leadership experience as ASUN’s Director of Government Affairs, he is ready to bring his advocacy to the ASUN Senate.

Dillon’s campaign, centered on “Moving Nevada Forward,” a vision of progress that prioritizes the well-being and success of all students at UNR. His platform addresses affordable housing, food security and access to financial assistance. He advocates for creating a Basic Needs Center to support students in crisis and expanding scholarships to reduce financial barriers.

For education majors, Dillon seeks to enhance academic and professional experiences by increasing course availability, improving COED resources and expanding student teaching opportunities, including fair compensation. He also plans to build a robust alumni network offering career workshops and professional development resources.

As a champion of diversity and inclusion, Dillon is dedicated to fostering a campus environment where all students feel valued. He will fight hate speech, expand resources for underrepresented students and promote initiatives that celebrate diverse perspectives.

Dillon Moss is ready to represent COED students with integrity, determination and a commitment to progress. Together, let’s move Nevada forward!

School of Journalism

Taylor Moore:

With her perspective both as a journalism and environmental chemistry major, Taylor is dedicated to hearing student perspectives across campus. She upholds the idea that intersectionality creates inclusive and well-rounded societies, and thus encourages diversity in students’ lives and academics. She supports equitable opportunities and promotes accessibility and transparency between students and the University of Nevada. As a senator for the Reynold’s School of Journalism, Taylor will push for inclusivity and will be a voice by which journalism students can speak.

College of Social Work

Senate Candidate Jaiden Harrington did not respond for comment

College of Engineering

Senate Candidate Logan Miceli did not respond for comment

College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources

Senate Candidates Grace McAndrews and Parsa Sar-Sangi did not respond for comment.

Alex Psak can be reached via email apsak@unr.edu or on Instagram @alexandrapsak