Reno’s Magical Glow: A Weekend of Wonder at Western Lights Festival

Reno transformed into a sparkling wonderland this past weekend, as the inaugural Western Lights Festival lit up the city from Feb. 20-22. The event was a heartwarming celebration of illuminated art, free for all ages and open every evening from 5-10 p.m. From the moment dusk fell, the historic downtown streets shimmered with vibrant displays, captivating installations and a playful blend of art and technology that truly captured the spirit of Reno.

Clayton Posey/Nevada Sagebrush



The festival, produced by the renowned Grand Artique, wasn’t just a visual feast; it was a delightful experience for everyone. Attendees wandered through streets that had magically transformed into an open-air gallery, where every glowing corner told a story of creativity and innovation. The soft hum of gentle music mingled with the laughter of families, friends and curious visitors, creating an atmosphere that was as warm and inviting as a cozy embrace.

One of the highlights of Western Lights Festival was its enchanting lineup, featuring a diverse array of artists and musicians who added a unique touch to the event. The festival’s lineup is thoughtfully organized into two captivating categories: Artists and Musicians.

In the Artists category, the festival showcased a stunning collection of creative talents. Names like 11 Dimensions, Adam DeDecker, Andrew Frank and Chad Rice lit up the night with mesmerizing installations. Visionaries such as Chromaforms, Daniel Popper and Darrell Ansted with Katie D’Arcangelo turned everyday spaces into canvases of light and color. The artistic magic continued with delightful contributions from Erin St Blaine, Jessica Levine, Luke Rizzotto, Madeleine Chaffee and many more. Each artist brought their own imaginative twist to the festival, leaving visitors with moments of wonder and inspiration.

Complementing the visual spectacle, the Musicians lineup added a melodic charm to the festivities. From the playful beats of Bad Pussycat and Brio to the innovative sounds of Cloudchord and Coop Da Loop, the musical acts provided a joyful soundtrack to the evening. DJ Pearl, El Jossi and Hot Dad kept the energy light and lively, while groups like Huckleberry Road, Jimmy Dirt and K+Lab brought a unique blend of rhythms that resonated with the crowd. The lineup also featured spirited performances by Maribel, Mo’Steph, Moondog Matinee, Moontricks and many more talented musicians, each act contributing to the festival’s infectious atmosphere.

It was a celebration of community, creativity and the simple joy of coming together under a canopy of twinkling lights. As the lights dimmed and the night drew to a close, the memories of this magical weekend lingered in the hearts of all who attended, promising that Reno’s creative spirit will continue to shine brightly for many festivals to come.