Celebrating Black History Month with Fashion Show: A Showcase of Culture and Style 

ASUN and the Black Student Organization came together to put on a fashion show the evening of Feb. 20 to celebrate Black History Month. With a lively crowd, fun music and lovely models, this show was one of a kind. Each of the models brought their own clothes to wear down the runway, adding personality and allowing freedom for expression in each category.

Audience members had the chance to create judging panels prior to the show, making the show even more engaging and giving everyone a chance to give support to the models.

“It helped with my nerves, to hear everybody be so excited to see everything.” said Kianna Carrigan, model and member of the Black Student Organization.

African Student Association member, Ifeanyi Ikebude, came on stage to start the show and gave the audience some cultural statements about Nigerian clothing, giving us different examples of elite cultural attire, marriage outfits and a classy/chic outfit.

The show had a variety of categories; “Kings, Queens, and Couture” where the models wore their elegant pieces, “Urban Renaissance” was a display of ‘90s streetwear, “Sole Legacy” to show shoe culture within the black community, “Art of Adornment” showcasing the models’ best jewelry, “Crowns of Glory” presenting a variety of different hairstyles within the community; and ending with the models’ favorite outfits.

“Facing the Future” was an interactive category, where audience members were shown two makeup looks and were instructed to go either to the right side of the room or the left. Here, the crowd gave their reasons for picking their side and the discussion was playful and full of laughter.

This fashion show was a success and not only was the entire event filled with exciting energy, but it was also very educational and gave a glimpse into black culture.

“I really hope this event happens next year…I’m hoping that the next ASUN board decides to do this event and the students keep coming back for it.” said Anne Marie Oshiokpekhai, Director of IDEA at ASUN.