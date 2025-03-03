SENATE 2/12: Students speak up about issues with housing, club funding

The senate of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno saw high-stakes public comment on Feb. 12, with students raising concerns about a large club funding mishap and searing complaints about a nearby student apartment complex.

Here’s what went down:

Club leader says ASUN funding confusion jeopardized conference trip

Tenant at The Dean raises concerns about unfair rent pricing

Alexia Carver, a member of the university’s Women In Mining chapter club, told senators during public comment that a funding mix-up has an important trip for the club in danger of the chopping block.

According to Carver, the Women In Mining club was supposed to attend an annual networking conference in Denver at the end of February.

Despite the club’s best efforts, Carver said, ASUN’s Department of Clubs and Organizations had failed to fix a clerical error where the club was fully approved and funded — for the wrong trip.

“It’s really concerning and it’s made us lose a lot of faith in the organization,” Carver said. “If this is happening to us, I’m sure it’s happening to others, and we’re also at serious risk now of losing a really amazing educational opportunity in Denver.”

Luis Aguilar Herrera, associate director of Student Government for the university, explained that the department is facing issues because of the transition period after one of its leaders left. They’re working to resolve funding confusion, he added.

Lupe Duran, a sophomore at the university, told senators that her apartment complex, The Dean, was charging students wildly inconsistent rates on their rent.

Duran said she pays about $1,500 in rent and already can’t afford it. A student Duran knows in the building pays about $2,500 for a similar living situation, and The Dean fails to communicate openly with tenants about rates before they sign, she said.

Duran also raised concerns about what she said was a lack of handicapped access to the building from the parking garage and security risks with the building’s parking. Duran claimed that secure parking, which used to only be available to residents, is now open to anyone willing to pay for a spot — including the last people vulnerable residents would want to see.

“I was talking to a girl there [living at The Dean] who’s a victim of domestic violence…” Duran told senators. “The girl was very concerned, she was crying, ‘I could have my abuser come down here.’”

Staff at The Dean had not responded to a request for comment at time of publication.



Peregrine Hart can be reached via email at peregrine@unr.edu or on Instagram @pintofperegrine.