“Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way, but we stayed together.” Nevada Seniors Reflect on 71-67 Loss to New Mexico

Nevada guards Kobe Sanders and Nick Davidson (Dominic Gutierrez/Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada men’s basketball team fell in its home finale against New Mexico 71-67. Guards Kobe Sanders and Nick Davidson scored 15 points each, but the Wolf Pack wasn’t able to overcome Lobos’ guard Donovan Dent, who scored 33 points.

You can watch the postgame press conference with head coach Steve Alford and Nevada’s six seniors, Tre Coleman, Daniel Foster, K.J. Hymes, Xavier DuSell, Brandon Love and Kobe Sanders, below.

