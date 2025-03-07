‘Only Doin’ It For Some Doll’: ‘Guys and Dolls’ Creative Team Weighs In On Confronting 1950s Values

Scroll to full transcript

Whether it’s dated stereotypes or jazz standards, some things always come back around. In the theater world, “Guys and Dolls” has yet to go out of fashion, including at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The musical, which premiered in 1950, will see 57 productions worldwide this month alone, according to Music Theatre International, the company that sells the rights. One of them opens tonight, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Redfield Proscenium Theatre here on campus, running for two weekends with $5 student tickets. But it’s also a fresh occasion for what some have called the show’s poorly-aged sensibilities to reach new viewers.

Eden Jeser, a student performer in the ensemble, said they’ve learned a lot from the vaudeville-style comedy and golden age jazz featured in the show. But the creative team has had to confront the material’s dismissive attitude towards women in the process.

“There’s this musical number called ‘Guys and Dolls,’ and it’s like, ‘if you see a man doing this for a woman, he’s, like, under her spell,’” Jeser said. “It’s kind of the idea behind the show…women are referred to as dolls. They’re not necessarily seen as people, they’re kind of a commodity.”

Even Adam Cates, the show’s director, said he initially struggled to connect with the musical because of it.

“But what I do,” Cates explained, “I sort of pare it down to ‘what is the show actually about?’ And what it’s about is relationships. What it’s about is people trying to find love and understanding and a decent crap game, so I totally understand all of those things. Once you get down to who these characters are, what they want and how they’re just trying to navigate life, it becomes something that’s much more relatable to anybody, I think.”

Cates added that the text will always exist in the time it was written, making the facts of the ‘50s and American culture at the time inescapable – but that doesn’t mean the creative team and audience can’t step back and ask questions.

Jeser thinks audiences can take in the show’s attitude about gender, and be critical about it.

“I would say that if you look beyond that, you can see the comedy in that,” Jeser said, “and you can see that we’re not trying to portray that as what’s correct, we’re just trying to portray that as what was true at the time.”

Elysia Martinez, who plays the straight-laced, determined Sarah Brown, loves the show and argues that her character is essentially a feminist by 1950s standards. She sees the misogyny on display in the material as an opportunity for audiences to reexamine parts of those norms that are still in place.

“I hope it brings up the discussion of recognizing…that we do still treat women in this way, and just to acknowledge that we should not,” Martinez said.

The real draw to the show, Martinez said, is the music, and how many stars have carried on the tradition of performing it. Cates agrees.

“The songs are iconic,” Cates said. “When Frank Loesser [the show’s composer] wrote these songs, they instantly became top-40 hits. They’re still in the jazz repertoire. And the music is timeless, it’s just part of our American repertoire.”

Audiences will have the opportunity to hear it live with a 10-piece band when the show is performed. It’ll feature skilled student performers that Aren Long, the musical’s orchestral director, called the university’s “Avengers of jazz.”

International Women’s Day coincides with the second night of the show’s run, March 8.

Peregrine Hart can be reached via email at peregrineh@unr.edu or on Instagram @pintofperegrine.

