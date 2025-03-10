ASUN’s Annual Drag Show Brings Celebration and Talent to UNR

The Associated Students of the University of Nevada (ASUN) hosted their annual Drag Show at the Joe Crowley Student Union on March 3, and it was nothing short of spectacular. With high-energy performances, fierce competition and a strong sense of community and self-expression, the event showcased some of Reno’s most talented drag artists.

The night was filled with breathtaking stunts, stunning costume reveals and crowd-pleasing performances that highlighted the artistry and power of drag. From theatrical numbers to powerhouse ballads, each performance brought something unique to the stage, making for an unforgettable celebration of queer culture and performance art.

The competition featured a diverse cast of performers, all of whom brought their own signature flair to the event:

Ari Arsyn , the night’s ultimate winner, delivered a high-energy routine to “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue, dazzling the audience with flips, splits and expert fan tricks that had the crowd roaring. Their commanding stage presence and technical prowess made them a standout act, and their well-deserved win solidified their place as a force in Reno’s drag scene.

Armani the Star captivated the crowd with a classic crowd-pleaser, Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody", focusing on audience engagement over flashy stunts, proving that charisma and connection can be just as powerful as acrobatics.

Mia Mor embraced a theatrical approach with "Popular", channeling Glinda the Good Witch in a delightful performance that relied on charm and stage presence rather than physical stunts.

Dahlia Savage turned up the heat with an edgy "Bad Idea" / "S&M" mashup, incorporating heavier crowd work, bold fashion choices and splits, adding an element of intensity and raw energy to the lineup.

Aphrodite Pearl, Mr. Braun Burgundee, Cynthia Wolf and The Queen of Pop each brought their own unique styles, with performances ranging from dramatic ballads to high-energy pop anthems, proving the diverse and multifaceted nature of drag artistry.

The event featured a panel of judges from various student organizations, including the Queer Student Union and representatives from social work and history programs, ensuring a well-rounded and inclusive judging process. But beyond the competition, this event represented something much larger than just a night of entertainment — it was a testament to the importance of LGBTQ+ visibility and safe spaces on campus.

Drag has long been a cornerstone of queer culture, offering a bold and vibrant form of self-expression that challenges norms, celebrates identity and fosters inclusivity. In a time where LGBTQ+ spaces are still under threat in many parts of the country, campus-hosted events like this serve as a vital affirmation of acceptance and support for students of all gender identities and sexual orientations.

By hosting this drag show, ASUN demonstrated its commitment to diversity and inclusion, proving that the university values and uplifts its queer students. These events allow students to feel seen, celebrated and empowered while also giving the broader campus community an opportunity to experience and appreciate the artistry and resilience that drag represents.

The energy in the room was electric from start to finish, and the night ended with Ari Arsyn taking home the crown, a well-earned title for a performance that left a lasting impression. The overwhelming enthusiasm from the audience, the passion from the performers, and the sense of unity in the space proved that events like this are not just wanted, but needed.

If this year’s show is any indication, ASUN should absolutely keep this a recurring tradition—because Reno’s drag scene is thriving, and the campus is here for it.

