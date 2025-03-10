The Heist: Ridiculous Comedy Created by UNR Film Club Premieres at Galaxy Theaters

The UNR Film Club created a short film last semester, titled “The Heist”, which premiered Friday Feb. 28 at Galaxy Theaters. Cast and crew came in their best-dressed attire and celebrated their accomplished product.

Trinity Vernon-Cole, director of “The Heist”, pitched the idea to the film club when deciding what to do for last semester’s short film. “The point was to make something funny, ridiculous and silly and just have a fun time,” Vernon-Cole said.

“The Heist” is about a group of teenagers trying to steal back the main character Kacey’s, played by Mariam Quidwai, bag from her ex-boyfriend Kyle’s, played by Mark Hornyan, house. This does not go according to plan, and Kacey gets caught by Kyle. After grabbing her bag, the group leaves in a hurry in the getaway car and drives off, ending the film.

“I knew from the start I wanted it to be something funny,” Vernon-Cole said. “The main goal when making this film was to have fun and embrace the club’s creativity. The shared love for filmmaking was what made this creation so special.”

It only took one day to film, but the crew worked from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m., a total of 10 hours, only being saved from burnout by the In-N-Out Burger down the street. The crew had to battle not only the freezing temperatures of Reno, but the rain as well. Although it was quite the journey, the crew said the experience made it worth it.

“It was a really nice experience to try something that you haven’t tried before,” said Jayden Valencia, producer and set designer.

The theater was full of laughter and awe during the showing. There were so many ridiculous scenes, and the audience had no idea what to expect.

Overall, “The Heist” was a success. All the members were very proud of the work they did and were excited to celebrate. The club is currently planning this semester’s short film, and students should stay tuned to see what’s in the works.