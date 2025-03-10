UNR Swan ‘Zeus’ Passes Away, Campus Community Mourns Loss

The University of Nevada, Reno announced Monday the passing of Zeus, a white mute swan that made Manzanita Lake at the university home for decades.

The university put out statements on social media, saying that Zeus was a “symbol of tranquility” for the campus community.

“It is with great sadness that the @unevadareno announces the passing of Zeus, the beloved swan who called our University and Manzanita Lake his home,” the university wrote. “There was nothing like taking a few minutes of our busy days to watch Zeus glide across the calm waters of Manzanita. Rest in peace, Zeus. You will be greatly missed.”

Rumors are circulating on social media, claiming that there was malicious intent involved in the death of Zeus, but there is currently no known cause of death. The university does not currently have any information regarding the online rumors.

Zeus had been joined by a mate named Athena since 2013. Swans in Manzanita have been part of the university’s history since the 1920’s.

A student-organized vigil to honor Zeus is being held at the Mackay Statue on March 12 at 8 p.m., announced on YikYak.

Nick Stewart can be reached at ns@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Instagram @nickk_stewart_.