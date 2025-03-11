BREAKING: UNR launches investigation regarding death of campus swan Zeus

University of Nevada, Reno Police have opened an investigation into the death of Zeus, a male white mute swan that had made Manzanita Lake at the university his home for decades.

Following the announcement of Zeus’ death on the university’s social media yesterday, many serious allegations of malicious intent behind his death began circulating online, and both anonymous and non-anonymous posters made calls to hold people accountable for his death.

While no perpetrators in the death have currently been identified, the university addressed the online rumors in a statement to the Nevada Sagebrush.

“The University of Nevada, Reno is taking the reports surrounding the death of Zeus very seriously and there is currently an open investigation into the issue,” the university said. “If anyone has information about the death of Zeus, we encourage you to report it immediately to University Police.”

Zeus’ death garnered sympathy from the campus community online. Flowers and photos of Zeus were left on a rock at Manzanita Lake to honor him.

A student-organized vigil is being held for Zeus at the Mackay Statue tomorrow evening at 8 p.m.

More updates on this story will be posted as the investigation unfolds.

