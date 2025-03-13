ASUN ELECTIONS: Home Means Nevada Wins By Over 40-Point Margin, Senate Results

Home Means Nevada 2025 won the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno presidency today with a 70 percent majority, announced shortly after student voting closed on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

This year’s election decided the members of the 93rd session’s senate as well as the presidency.

Carmina Aglubat, ASUN’s incoming president, said getting to meet and have in-depth conversations with student groups was the most rewarding part of her campaign with Ethan McNamara, ASUN’s incoming vice president.

”We were very honest to students about what we were campaigning about, what ASUN could actually do,” Aglubat said. “…I feel like people just felt like the heart was with us.”

Aglubat added that she’s hopeful about the opportunity for ASUN to once again excite students.

2,394 students voted in ASUN’s elections this year. Results are below. The names and results for candidates who won their seats are printed in bold.

RESULTS

PRESIDENT

Carmina Aglubat – 2060 votes, 70.21%

Joel Martin – 874 votes, 29.78%

VICE PRESIDENT

Ethan McNamara – 1934 votes, 65.91%

Camryn Caruso – 1000 votes, 34.08%

SENATE SEATS

College of Agriculture, Biotechnology And Natural Resources (1 Seat)

Grace McAndrews – 126 votes, 50.19%

Parsa Sar-Sangi – 125 votes, 49.8%

College of Business (4 Seats)

Nicholas Bohlander – 333 votes, 15.87%

Matthew Hoang – 332 votes, 15.83%

Max Lucchesi – 331 votes, 15.78%

Bella Packard – 303 votes, 14.44%

Lance Zuniga – 296 votes, 14.11%

Trip Evans – 293 votes, 13.97%

Talan Partch – 209 votes, 9.96%

College of Engineering (4 Seats)

Logan Miceli – 293 votes, 87.98%

None of these candidates, 40 votes, 12.01%

College of Liberal Arts (4 Seats)

Viviana Castro, 322 votes, 20.73%

Leaf Acklin, 298 votes, 19.18%

Jason Issa, 242 votes, 15.48%

Alexander Saporito, 232 votes, 14.93%

Ryan Hartley, 232 votes, 14.93%

Travis Terry, 224 votes, 14.42%

College of Science (4 Seats)

Natalie Palmer, 328 votes, 19.13%

Grace Miller, 296 votes, 17.26%

Camille Levy, 294 votes, 17.15%

Dominic Evan, 271 votes, 15.81%

Riley Waters, 269 votes, 15.69%

Aaliyah Reed, 256 votes, 14.93%

Reynolds School of Journalism (1 Seat)

Taylor Moore, 120 votes, 93.75%

None of these candidates, 8 votes, 6.25%

School of Public Health (3 Seats)

Anna Barus, 353 votes, 45.02%

Elijah Houghtelling, 247 votes, 31.5%

Ralph Villa, 184 votes, 23.46%

School of Social Work (1 Seat)

Jaiden Harrington, 62 votes, 96.87%

None of these candidates, 2 votes, 3.12%

School For Medicine/Orvis School of Nursing (1 Seat)

Madison Atkinson, 50 votes, 92.59%

None of these candidates, 4 votes, 7.4%

College of Education (1 Seat)

Dillon Moss, 150 votes, 92.59%

None of these candidates, 12 votes, 7.4%

