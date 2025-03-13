Ruby’s Shake Shop Brings Classic Diner Charm to UNR

A new burger and shake joint has opened across the street from the University of Nevada, Reno, bringing retro vibes and classic comfort food to students and locals alike. Ruby’s Shake Shop is all about nostalgia, with a bold red interior, checkered floors and a menu that keeps things simple: burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches and hand-spun shakes.

Walking inside, the bright red booths and neon lights immediately transport you to a 1950s-style diner. Rock ‘n’ roll plays in the background, setting the scene for an old-school dining experience with a modern twist.

We went all in and tried the Hickory Burger, a smoky, tangy bite with crispy onions and barbecue sauce, and the Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Shop Sauce, which had just the right amount of crunch and heat. Both were flavorful, well-balanced and made fresh to order.

The real stars, though, were the shakes. We got the Mint Chocolate Shake, a creamy blend of rich cocoa and refreshing mint, and the 50/50 Orange Shake, which tasted like a classic creamsicle. Both were thick, decadent and the perfect way to round out the meal.

With its prime location right by campus, Ruby’s is sure to become a go-to for students looking for a quick bite or a nostalgic diner experience. Whether you’re craving a juicy burger or just stopping in for a shake, this spot is worth checking out.