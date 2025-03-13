Sagebrush Staff Pick – March 2025

The Nevada Sagebrush’s Monthly Staff Pick highlights artwork and research on display at The University of Nevada, Reno. This feature, originally started by former Design Editor Brooke Germain, is led this month by Arts & Entertainment Editor Emily Hess.

This month’s selection comes from Adaptation: 13th International Combined Caucus Exhibition, a showcase of experimental photographic storytelling curated by Liz Allen. This striking mixed-media piece plays with visibility and distortion, using woven layers to obscure and reveal a fragmented human face. The work explores themes of identity, memory, and perception—inviting viewers to reflect on what remains hidden and what inevitably surfaces.

By blending photography and textile, the artist transforms a familiar image into something elusive, reinforcing the idea that identity is fluid and shaped by layers of experience. The result is a compelling visual metaphor that challenges how we see both ourselves and others.

For those interested in contemporary art, photography, and experimental media, this exhibit offers a thought-provoking look at the intersection of identity and adaptation in visual storytelling.