BREAKING: Nevada forward Nick Davidson to enter transfer portal after four years with the Wolf Pack

Nevada forward Nick Davidson spend four years with the Wolf Pack (Dominic Gutierrez/Nevada Sagebrush

Nevada forward Nick Davidson will enter the transfer portal, according to his agent KJ Smith, who told Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Davidson, a redshirt junior, spent four seasons with the Wolf Pack. After redshirting in 2021-22, he emerged as a key role player in 2022-23 before earning All-Mountain West honors in both the 2023-24 (third team) and 2024-25 seasons (second team).

This past season, Davidson led Nevada in rebounds (6.5) and blocks (1.2) while tying guard Kobe Sanders as the team’s leading scorer with 15.8 points per game.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Davidson now enters the portal in search of a new opportunity. This leaves the Wolf Pack with six returning players on their roster for the 2025-26 season.

