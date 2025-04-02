Ex-Nevada Basketball Star Nick Davidson Transfers to Clemson 

Former Wolf Pack forward Nick Davidson has committed to play for the Clemson Tigers in his final season according to his agent KJ Smith, who told Joe Tipton of On3 Sports. According to a previous announcement by Smith, Davidson was deciding between five schools: Virginia, Notre Dame, Washington, Texas and Clemson.

The redshirt senior spent four years at Nevada, becoming an All-Mountain West Conference player each of the last two seasons. In his last season with the Pack, he averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 37 percent from three. He entered the transfer portal back on March 17.

He will join a Clemson team that suffered a first-round upset loss to McNeese State in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have lost eight players to graduation/transfer portal since the season has ended, including their starting forwards.

