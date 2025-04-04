Breaking: Nevada Lands Fresno State Transfer Elijah Price

Newly acquired Nevada forward Elijah Price(left) with Fresno State vs. Nevada (James Wolfgang Perez/Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada men’s basketball team secured its first commitment from the transfer portal by adding former Fresno State forward Elijah Price. He made the announcement himself via his X account.

Price, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound freshman from Long Beach, Calif., has three years of eligibility remaining. He becomes the first major piece in Nevada’s offseason rebuild as the program looks to retool a roster that will look vastly different this fall.

Price is set to join his third team. After redshirting the 2023-24 campaign at Drake, he transferred to Fresno State, where he averaged 10.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game during his freshman season. His scoring average led all freshmen in the Mountain West last year.

He’ll likely have the opportunity to step into a significant role right away. Nevada returns just three players who appeared in a game last season — guards Tyler Rolison and Chuck Bailey III, and forward Jeriah Coleman. With the departure of the team’s top five scorers, Price is currently the only player on the 2025-26 roster who averaged double figures in scoring last season.

Price had drawn interest from several high-major and Mountain West programs, including Houston, Oklahoma, DePaul, TCU, Clemson, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State, UNLV, and Washington State.

He shot 40 percent from the field last season, converting an average of 3.0-of-7.6 attempts per game, and hit 66 percent of his free throws, going 4.3-of-6.5 on average.

Price was one of 11 players to enter the portal from Fresno State after a turbulent 6-26 season marred by off-court issues, including reports of two players allegedly betting on games.

With a wave of seniors and key contributors departing through the portal, Price is expected to be the first of several additions as Nevada looks to reshape its roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.