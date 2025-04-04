Nevada softball sweeps UNLV in Silver State Series double header

Nevada catcher/outfielder Aaliyah Jenkins walking back to the dugout with the home run chain on after her second home run of the first game against UNLV (Maddie Gomes/Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada softball team took down UNLV in a Silver State Series double header on April 2, sweeping the Rebels for the first time since 2021.

Nevada started the day with a narrow 5-4 win. Things got off to a quick start, as UNLV designated player Charelle Aki hit a two-RBI double in the first inning. Nevada, however, did not go down quietly. Outfielder Aaliyah Jenkins stepped up and hit a solo home run to cut the Rebels’ early lead down to one.

The fireworks continued into the second and third innings, as UNLV second baseman hit a solo home run of her own in the second and Jenkins notched her second home run of the day in the third, that time being a two-run shot.

After a quiet fourth inning, the Rebels broke the tie in the fifth off of a one-out solo home run from Aki. The lead did not last long, however, as Nevada shortstop Haylee Engelbrecht scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the fifth. Then, just one batter later, infielder Siage Alfaro, who got to third on the previous error, scored on a sac-fly from second baseman Madison Clark, giving Nevada a 5-4 lead late.

UNLV got close to scoring in the top of the sixth, threatening to take control once again. However, with one out, Jenkins caught a short fly ball and turned it into a 9-6 double play, squashing the Rebels’ momentum. Nevada was able to close out the game in the seventh with a three-up, three-down inning from pitcher Hailee McLean, securing the first win of the day 5-4.

The Wolf Pack carried their momentum into game two as Alfaro doubled to left center. She advanced to third on Clark’s bunt before designated pitcher Maya Larsen’s infield single brought in the game’s first run.

The Pack held UNLV scoreless through two innings before adding to their lead in the bottom of the second. First baseman Hannah Di Genova stepped up in her first at-bat and launched a home run, making it 2-0.

On the mound, McLean dominated early, striking out five of the first 11 batters she faced while allowing just one hit and no runs through three innings. However, UNLV quickly shifted the momentum in the fourth when shortstop Jesse Farrell capitalized on McLean’s second pitch, sending one over the fence to put the Rebels on the board.

After a scoreless bottom of the fourth, UNLV took advantage of a wild pitch and a throwing error by Jenkins in the fifth. Pinch runner Gwyn Burnett came around to score, tying the game at two.

Nevada wasted no time responding. In the bottom of the fifth, Engelbrecht snapped the Pack’s two-inning scoring drought with a solo home run to center. On the next pitch, Alfaro followed with a shot to right, reclaiming the lead and extending it to 4-2.

Both teams remained scoreless in the sixth before Nevada closed it out in the seventh. UNLV threatened with a single and a walk, but the Pack held strong. With two runners on, Rebels right fielder Bri Williams popped out to second for the final out, securing Nevada’s 4-2 win.

While the team shared success against the Rebels, Jenkins also had personal success at Hixon Park. After gaining 12 total bases across the two games, Jenkins jumped second all time in career total bases in Nevada history with 390, only behind Megan Sweet, who played from 2013-16 and has 428.

After sweeping UNLV, the Wolf Pack (28-9, 6-2) will quickly transition to play in California, as they will take on the Cal Golden Bears on April 4 and a short, two game series against the Fresno State Bulldogs from April 5-6.

Derek Rariond and James Wolfgang Perez can be reached via email draridon@sagebrush.unr.edu or via X @TheBigCountry14 and @jpereznevada