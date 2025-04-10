The Ultimate College Movie Marathon

Listen, college is a whirlwind, and every great adventure needs the perfect movie to match. One moment, you’re thriving, strutting across campus with a coffee like you’re in a coming-of-age film; The next, you’re lying on your bed at 3 a.m., questioning your entire existence. If life already feels like a movie, why not lean into it? Here’s your ultimate college movie marathon, categorized by the absolute chaos of college life.

For When You Feel Like the Main Character

(a.k.a. when everything is falling into place, and you need a movie that gets it)

🎬 Dead Poets Society (1989)

Nothing makes you want to embrace academia and quote poetry under a tree like Robin Williams inspiring a group of students to seize the day.

🎬 Lady Bird (2017)

For when you’re feeling sentimental about your past, present and future all at once. Bonus points if you’re contemplating your relationship with your mom.

🎬 Before Sunrise (1995)

A love letter to fleeting moments, deep conversations and the kind of connections that only happen when you’re young and wandering.

🎬 The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Soundtrack? Immaculate. Vibes? Nostalgic. This one’s for when you want to feel infinite.

For the 3 a.m. Spiral

(a.k.a. when you’re questioning your entire existence but in an aesthetic way)

🎬 Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

For when you wish you could erase every bad decision, but also realize that pain is part of growth.

🎬 Frances Ha (2012)

A chaotic but relatable story about a 20-something who doesn’t quite have her life together but is figuring it out anyway.

🎬 Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

If being a broke artist struggling to make it wasn’t relatable enough, Oscar Isaac’s melancholy performance will seal the deal.

🎬 Lost in Translation (2003)

When you’re feeling adrift, disconnected and like no one quite gets you—but in an aesthetically pleasing way.

For the Unhinged Situationship Era

(a.k.a. when you know they’re bad for you, but you’re still texting them back)

🎬 500 Days of Summer (2009)

Because we’ve all been Tom at some point, delusionally romanticizing someone who does not feel the same way.

🎬 La La Land (2016)

For when you realize that love and ambition don’t always go hand in hand.

🎬 Gone Girl (2014)

Not a love story, but sometimes you need to channel some unhinged energy when dealing with a toxic situationship.

🎬 Someone Great (2019)

For healing, moving on and dancing around your apartment with your best friends.

For When Academia is Beating You Down

(a.k.a. when you need motivation or a cinematic scream session)

🎬 Whiplash (2014)

For the academic weapon era — if you’ve ever pushed yourself to the edge for success, this one hits different.

🎬 Uncut Gems (2019)

Pure anxiety in film form. Sometimes you just need to watch someone else make a series of terrible choices.

🎬 Black Swan (2010)

For when perfectionism is slowly driving you mad, and you need a psychological thriller to match your energy.

🎬 Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

An absurdist existential crisis wrapped in a heartfelt story — perfect for when your brain feels like it’s in a million places at once.

For When You Need Delusional Confidence

(a.k.a. when you’re about to wing it but believe in yourself anyway)

🎬 The Social Network (2010)

Nothing like watching Mark Zuckerberg create Facebook to make you feel like you, too, could build an empire.

🎬 Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

For when you want to channel ultimate smooth, confident energy — even if you’re just winging it.

🎬 Legally Blonde (2001)

Elle Woods is proof that you can be underestimated and still prove everyone wrong. Iconic.

🎬 Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Sometimes being a boss means barely keeping it together while looking fabulous.

The Final Exam Survival Kit

(a.k.a. when you realize you should have started studying weeks ago)

🎬 Good Will Hunting (1997)

For when you need some academic inspiration (or just want to pretend you’re a genius).

🎬 A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Proof that overthinking and being a genius are basically the same thing.

🎬 The Imitation Game (2014)

For that last-minute cram session where you try to decode an entire semester of material.

🎬 The Martian (2015)

If Matt Damon can science his way off Mars, you can survive finals week.

The Bottom Line?

College is chaotic, emotional and completely ridiculous — but at least you have movies that make it feel cinematic instead of just exhausting. Whatever era you’re in — romanticizing, spiraling, thriving or barely surviving — there’s a movie for that.