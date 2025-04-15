 Skip to main content
Sights of Nevada Football’s ‘Friday Night Lights Spring Showcase’ at Carson High

(Maddie Gomes/Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada football had its annual Friday Night Lights Spring Showcase at Carson High School. Instead of a regular spring game, head coach Jeff Choate and the Nevada football program held a spring practice/scrimmage open to the public for their final spring date. You can view our photo gallery of the event from The Nevada Sagebrush’s Maddie Gomes below.

