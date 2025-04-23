Review: SABLE, / fABLE by Bon Iver

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

By someone who really, truly needed it.

There are albums you like, and then there are albums that hold you. Albums that come into your life when you’re splintered and say, “I can’t fix it, but I’ll sit with you in the dark.” That’s what SABLE, and fABLE by Bon Iver did for me. These records weren’t just background music — they were a soundtrack to a heartbreak I didn’t think I’d make it through. Every track felt like it already knew me, like it had been written under the same moon I was crying under.

This is not Bon Iver as a concept, as an indie myth, or as a cryptic mosaic. This is Bon Iver as a human being unraveling and then daring to stitch himself back together — slowly, honestly and with as much grace as he could gather.

Credit Bon Iver

Here’s a track-by-track journey through this two-part collection:

SABLE, (EP)

1. THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS

This song feels like the beginning of a breakdown. Not the dramatic, explosive kind — more the quiet, gnawing one that creeps in unnoticed until suddenly you can’t breathe. Bon Iver sings like someone trapped in his own mind, trying to peel back the reasons behind the reasons behind the reasons he feels so heavy. It resonated because I, too, was tired of my own spirals. He doesn’t offer a solution, just acknowledgment. And sometimes, that’s more than enough.

2. S P E Y S I D E

This one shattered me. It’s the most intimate Bon Iver has ever sounded — just him and a guitar that echoes like a memory you can’t shake. He sings like he’s in confession, apologizing to people he’s hurt, letting the truth sting. “I really damn been on such a violent spree,” he says, and I remember hearing that line and going still. It’s not violence in the traditional sense — it’s emotional recklessness, and I recognized it because I’d done the same. This song became my mirror, and oddly, my comfort.

3. AWARDS SEASON

It ends where most people begin: in the aftershock. This track is an exhausted exhale. Written while walking around Lake of the Isles, it’s Bon Iver picking up the emotional debris and trying to make sense of it. It’s not redemption, not yet — it’s just a man admitting how much it all hurt. There’s a faint light toward the end, but it’s tentative. It’s the moment when you stop crying not because you’re better, but because your body’s too tired to keep going. And then, quietly… something in you shifts.

fABLE (Album)

4. Short Story

We move from winter into spring. This is Bon Iver still a little cautious, but beginning to write in color again. “Short Story” feels like trying to believe in love when you’re still scared of what it might do to you. It’s gentle, hesitant. Like learning to hold hands again. There’s gratitude in it, but also the shadow of everything that came before.

5. Everything Is Peaceful Love

This is infatuation — raw, dizzy, electric. It captures that very first moment when someone enters your life and suddenly, there’s air in your lungs again. Bon Iver sings with wide eyes, as if he can’t believe what’s happening to him. And if you’ve ever found joy when you didn’t think you deserved it, this track feels like a gift.

6. Walk Home

Unabashed desire. It’s sultry without being sleazy — longing with a pulse. The kind of intimacy that feels spiritual. The production is warm and golden, like the lights from a window you’re walking toward. It reminded me what it’s like to crave someone not just physically, but in that soul-deep way where you want to know their childhood, their dreams and their worst days.

7. Day One (Ft. Dijon & Flock of Dimes)

This is the community track. The first one that really feels shared. Dijon’s addition brings a kind of untamed vulnerability, and Flock of Dimes grounds it. There’s something tribal, communal and alive about this. Bon Iver isn’t alone here — and after SABLE, that feels monumental. It’s what healing starts to look like: not just personal, but collective.

8. From

A soft ache. A letter written but never sent. It’s the memory of someone’s voice, or their shoes by the door or the way they used to say your name. It doesn’t try to recapture love — it just remembers it. I listened to this one in the middle of the night and cried for the version of myself that thought certain things would last forever.

9. I’ll Be There

Maybe the most earnest declaration on the album. It’s a promise without grandiosity — just presence. “I’ll be there” doesn’t mean he’s fixed or healed or whole. It means he’ll show up, imperfect but intentional. I listened to this one and thought about how often we want people to be perfect before we let them love us. But Bon Iver says: I’m here now. That’s enough.

10. If Only I Could Wait (Ft. Danielle Haim)

Danielle Haim’s voice brings a softness that feels like a balm. This is the song for the moments when your capacity runs out — when you’re too tired to be strong. It’s about being weary, being worn down and still finding someone who holds space for you anyway. The way their voices weave together feels like a hand on the small of your back when you didn’t realize you were about to fall.

11. There’s A Rhythmn

This one nearly broke me. Because even after all the light and all the healing, Bon Iver admits he still falls back into old patterns. “Can I feel another way?” he asks, and that question haunted me. Because sometimes, even when you’ve survived the worst of it, your mind still drags you back to the pain you thought you outgrew. It’s a song that doesn’t shame you for that. It just gently urges you to try again.

12. Au Revoir

Not a goodbye, but a see you later. This track isn’t an ending — it’s an invitation to keep going. It closes the record like a curtain drifting shut in the breeze: soft, inevitable and still full of light. After everything, Bon Iver leaves us not with a crescendo, but with a sigh. Not because nothing mattered, but because it all did.

Final Thoughts

SABLE, / fABLE is the most emotionally resonant work Bon Iver has ever released. It’s not about spectacle. It’s not about invention. It’s about being honest. These songs met me in my sadness and walked with me toward something softer. Maybe even something sacred.

This wasn’t just an album. It was a companion.

And for that, it’s five out of five stars. Always.