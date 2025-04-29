Sagebrush Staff Pick – April 2025

The Nevada Sagebrush’s Monthly Staff Pick highlights artwork and research on display at The University of Nevada, Reno. Originally started by former Design Editor Brooke Germain, this feature continues under the curation of Vanessa Navratil, Olivia Spagur, and Emily Hess.

This month’s selection is Apple Blossoms, n.d. by A.D. Greer (American, 1904–1998). Executed in oil on canvas, the piece offers a soft yet striking portrayal of white blossoms arranged in a simple silver vase. Though small in scale, the work carries an air of timeless elegance—Greer’s careful attention to lighting and detail evokes a quiet reverence for nature and beauty in stillness.

Displayed at the Lilley Museum of Art and on loan from a promised gift collection, Apple Blossoms stands as a subtle reminder of the emotional weight everyday objects can carry, especially when rendered with such intention.

This pick invites viewers to slow down and consider the quieter moments that so often go unnoticed—making it a fitting tribute to the power of observation and restraint in a fast-paced world.