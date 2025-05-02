Behind the Screens: Where the Real Magic Happens on Princess Night at Greater Nevada Field

While little princesses twirled and tiaras sparkled down on the field, another kind of magic was unfolding high above Greater Nevada Field—one without wands or fairy godmothers, but just as crucial.
In the Aces’ control room, it wasn’t glass slippers making the night happen. It was headsets, hustle, and a whole lot of fast thinking.
On Princess Night, every camera cue, every scoreboard graphic, every moment of sparkle had to be timed just right. The crew behind the screens worked like clockwork—minus the midnight curfew. With dozens of monitors blinking and voices cutting through the headset chatter, they made sure every surprise proposal, every glittering moment, and every sing-along hit its mark.
Because behind every great ballpark fairy tale… there’s a crew that refuses to let the magic fade.
It’s easy to see the players on the field or the fireworks in the sky. It’s a little harder to spot the magic-makers behind the scenes—the team that turns a night at the ballpark into a story fans will remember long after the final pitch.