Behind the Screens: Where the Real Magic Happens on Princess Night at Greater Nevada Field

While little princesses twirled and tiaras sparkled down on the field, another kind of magic was unfolding high above Greater Nevada Field—one without wands or fairy godmothers, but just as crucial.

In the Aces’ control room, it wasn’t glass slippers making the night happen. It was headsets, hustle, and a whole lot of fast thinking.

On Princess Night, every camera cue, every scoreboard graphic, every moment of sparkle had to be timed just right. The crew behind the screens worked like clockwork—minus the midnight curfew. With dozens of monitors blinking and voices cutting through the headset chatter, they made sure every surprise proposal, every glittering moment, and every sing-along hit its mark.

Because behind every great ballpark fairy tale… there’s a crew that refuses to let the magic fade.

It’s easy to see the players on the field or the fireworks in the sky. It’s a little harder to spot the magic-makers behind the scenes—the team that turns a night at the ballpark into a story fans will remember long after the final pitch.

No crown, just control panels. This is where the game-day magic gets queued, cropped, and broadcast.

Nevada Sagebrush/Emily Hess

The kingdom they overlook. From this view, the field feels like a stage—and tonight’s show is royally packed.

Nevada Sagebrush/Emily Hess

All hail the production princess. One headset short of a throne, but fully in command.

Nevada Sagebrush/Emily Hess

From first pitch to first post. Even baseball has a social media fairy godparent.

Nevada Sagebrush/Emily Hess

Storytime, but make it sports. Even the PA booth got a little more enchanted on Princess Night.

Nevada Sagebrush/Emily Hess

All smiles, all game long. When you love what you do, even the press box feels like the happiest place on turf.

Nevada Sagebrush/Emily Hess

A dozen angles, one flawless feed. If you thought the field was busy, you should see the screens.

Nevada Sagebrush/Emily Hess

From press box to pitch. Every swing has eyes on it—some from behind a headset.

Nevada Sagebrush/Emily Hess

Calling the shots behind the scenes. No royal decree—just a very detailed lineup and split-second decisions.

Nevada Sagebrush/Emily Hess

Instant replay: your wish is their command. Labels like “home run” and “double play” guide every magical moment.

Nevada Sagebrush/Emily Hess

Every play, prepped to perfection. Because calling a clean game takes more than just a mic—it takes a binder full of strategy.

Nevada Sagebrush/Emily Hess