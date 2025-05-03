Talking Pack S2E18: Nevada Women’s Soccer Head Coach Vanessa Valentine

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/talkingpack/2012576/">S2E18: Soccer Head Coach Vanessa Valentine | RSS.com</a>

In this episode of Talking Pack, hosts Dominic Gutierrez and Derek Raridon sit down with Nevada women’s soccer head coach Vanessa Valentine. They discuss the 2024 soccer season, the look ahead for 2025, and what the game of soccer and coaching have meant for Valentine. You can listen to the episode through the media player above.