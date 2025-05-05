A Final Farewell from the Executive Editor: The Sports Nobody Became Somebody

Photo by Saurabh Chawla

Whew, I mean where do I even begin?

Continuing the tradition the great Emerson Drewes started last year, I decided to say one final goodbye before I pass the torch to the next editor and jump into my professional journey. And I have got to say, I am both petrified and jumping at the bit to really get things going post-college.

My Outlook account (which was severely underused, sorry B-Sandy), my NetID and everything else I have held dear for the past four years will soon be erased from the school’s database, and I will just be another statistic the university can use to show their students are graduating “on time.” However, the tens of stories I wrote will remain, showcasing the growth both personally and journalistically one can have while working for student media for their entire time in college.

My time at the Nevada Sagebrush and UNR as a whole is not one filled to the brim with sorrow or glee, but a comeuppance tale of an outsider who found a home in the newsroom and the friends he found thanks to it.

My journey

From the first minute of NevadaFIT, I knew I wanted to be part of the Sagebrush. I took journalism classes in high school, and my teacher was the one who not only pushed for me to come to UNR but also to contribute my skills to the newspaper. I started writing recaps, from “smaller” sports like golf and track and field to the big hitters like football and basketball. I was even offered the opportunity to cover multiple football games in the press box as a freshman, which I gladly accepted.

The process was rough. I jumped into the press box with nothing but my phone (for reference, everyone else had a MacBook and a notepad) and a very bright smile. Despite being horrendously underprepared, I almost couldn’t stop smiling, and that one instance (and the next one a month later) started the base for my love of reporting.

Over time, the sports section disappeared, and I was left as the only writer left in the section – and that includes the section editor as well. Once the dust cleared, I took over the sports editor role in Spring 2023. It was more of the same as we did when I was a writer, but the section slowly but surely grew in number, content and quality.

Then, one year later, after growing the sports section to a point of self-sufficiency, I took the reins of executive editor. I am proud to say that I am the first male executive editor to serve a full year under the title since Jacob Solis, who served from 2016-2018.

Thank you to my staff and advisors

To say I have done a lot in the last four years is an understatement, and I won’t put everything on here for all of our sake. Instead, I want to highlight my staff and the people who helped me along the way. Without them, the Sagebrush wouldn’t be where it is today.

To Siena Howard: In the rampant search I was going through to find a copy editor, I am happy that I found your resume. Over the past couple of months, you have shown everyone why I was so excited to bring you in. I know you are just starting your career with the group, and I look forward to seeing where your skills take the newsroom.

To Wisdom Scott: When Brooke left, I did not know where the design section would go. Then you came in, and it is safe to say both our newspaper and graphics have gotten better because of that. Thank you for the work and laughs you bring, I am happy that you decided to join the newsroom and make our stories look the best they can.

To Jason Cruz: Your passion and energy to provide a voice to the marginalized communities on campus spoke volumes through your work with us, and while things did not go as planned for some weeks, I am proud of everything you have done. Thank you for bringing your insights and skills to the group.

To Alex Psak: It’s weird to think that it’s already been a year since we met you at the Journalism LLC event. Thank you for the work, laughs and girl talk in the newsroom. You have already grown so much, but still have much room before you hit your ceiling. And I know you will do everything to reach and break that ceiling. I look forward to seeing you at that point.

To Nick Stewart: I remember talking with the staff at the time during the 2023 Executive Editor interviews after hearing your presentation and saying that if we didn’t talk to you about joining our staff, we were not being smart. Whether it was as assistant or photo editor, the growth in your work and you has been outstanding. It was fun standing with you during these past two years.

To Peregrine Hart: I believe all of us who returned from last year had a feeling of anxiety around continuing the work the previous editor did before us, and you took it in stride with arguably the hardest role as news editor. The news section flourished thanks to you, and while I am sad you will be leaving, just know I am damn proud of everything you have done over the past year. I look forward to seeing your research and/or articles in the future.

To Emily Hess: We went through the wringer together. From the sarcastic comments we made to each other to the serious, harsher conversations we had, it has been a journey, to say the least. Thank you for giving us everything you had this year, you have truly embodied what it means to be a Sagebrusher. Please remember to take care of yourself, breathe and drink some water as you go into what I can imagine will be a promising and fulfilling career.

To Kelsea Frobes: Your passion for student media shined while you were the senator for the journalism school, and it has culminated in you taking the reins next school year. Although we really never interacted much outside of the RSJ, I am happy to know the Sagebrush will be in good hands after my time is up. I know you will make all of us proud and will keep the Sagebrush alive well past your time. The torch is yours, go shine a bright light for everyone.

To James Wolfgang Perez: As I have stated publicly, you changed my writing when you first got to the Sagebrush, and to see what you have done in two years is crazy. There’s a reason why you are one of the youngest people to win the Scripps award as of late, and while I jokingly say it’s a little bit because of my teachings, it’s all because of the man and journalist you are. It sucks that I won’t be able to walk that stage with you, but just know, I am extremely proud of who and what you have become, and you will do great things in the sports world and wherever you grace your presence with.

To Maddie Gomes: It’s crazy to think what seven months can do, huh? When you first burst onto the Sagebrush scene, I had a feeling that you would be making your mark very early. And I was right. Not only have you aided the coverage we were already doing, but you pushed me and the boys to start working on other multimedia things like the short, on-site recaps and interview videos. You are just starting, and you have already set yourself apart from almost everyone around you. Keep being you and pushing James. You are destined to do great things in the sports world.

To Dominic Gutierrez: My brother. I still think back fondly to the day when we met and talked about the now-discontinued Panera Bread flatbread pizzas. From there, we carried the sports section to where it is today, and we pushed each other to be our best even when we didn’t want to be. Sharing the moments we have since we met has made my college experience what it should’ve been from the get-go, and now we go into the professional field together as well. Thank you for everything, Dom. It has meant the world to me that you have stayed by my side.

To Gabby Turner and Amy Koeckes: I would’ve been lost without the two of you. Your help in the fall (Amy) and spring (Gabby) made managing the Sagebrush way easier. If it weren’t for the two of you aiding me through all of the things we did this year, I do not think the fruits of our labor would’ve been the same. Thank you for supporting us from afar this year.

You all have made my time at the Sagebrush, both this year and in my entire tenure, amazing.

After Graduation

As of now, I am like a lot of college students and do not have a set job lined up right after graduation. I am in the process of applying to jobs, both in the sports journalism world and any other jobs that I am interested in. I have been preparing to make my own sports media website, so hopefully, that can come to fruition and I can practice journalism in my own way. Regardless of whatever I do, the Nevada Sagebrush will have been the biggest influence on my work and life.

While I might be graduating, this is not a goodbye or a see you later. The Sagebrush family is tight, to say the least, and I plan on flying the Nevada Sagebrush banner for the rest of my life. As many previous editors have said: Once a Sagebrusher, always a Sagebrusher.

Derek Raridon is the outgoing Executive Editor of the Nevada Sagebrush and has served in the position since August 2024. The incoming Executive Editor for the Sagebrush will be Kelsea Frobes.

Derek Raridon can be reached via email draridon@unr.edu or via Instagram @thederekraridon