Talking Pack S2E19: Nevada Athletic Director Stephanie Rempe

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/talkingpack/2014520">S2E19: Athletic Director Stephanie Rempe</a>

In this exclusive episode of Talking Pack, Dominic Gutierrez & Derek Raridon sit down with Nevada Athletic Director Stephanie Rempe regarding the GSR project. Rempe provides answers regarding the funding for the project, which includes a new arena for the Nevada men’s basketball team.

She clarified the air regarding “public money” being used, provided insight into the university’s plans to make it easy for students and shared the overall benefits this project would provide to Northern Nevada. You won’t want to miss this one!