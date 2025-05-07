The Final Guide to College

“You made it. Even if it wasn’t always pretty. Even if it broke you a little. Even if you’re still healing.”

College is not just a chapter—it’s the whole damn novel you dog-eared, spilled coffee on, highlighted, cried into, and maybe even threw across the room a few times. You spent years filling these pages with love. With heartbreak. With nights you’ll never forget and mornings you absolutely will.

There were group projects and coffee-fueled meltdowns, spontaneous road trips, 2 a.m. kitchen-floor therapy sessions, new friends who became family, old friends you had to let go of and professors who either saved your life—or never even learned your name.

College taught you how to find yourself and lose yourself, sometimes in the same week.

You learned how to pull an all-nighter and still show up. You learned how to ask for help (even when it was hard). You learned what it means to fight for your future, your peace, and your place in the world. You learned that no GPA, no resume, no relationship defines you.

And now it’s ending.

You’re leaving the place that held your highest highs and your lowest lows. The bathroom stall you cried in sophomore year. The quiet bench that became your thinking spot. The hallway where everything changed. The bar that somehow knew your drink and your trauma.

It’s okay to feel wrecked by that.

It’s okay to feel everything.

So here it is—one last guide. Not from someone who did it perfectly, but from someone who loved it, who lived it, who learned the hard way.

💫 1. Love everything. Even the hard stuff.

Love the bad roommates. Love the heartbreaks that made you wiser. Love the classes you barely passed. Love the mornings you barely made it. Love your old self—she got you here. She did her best.



And love this place. Even if you’re ready to leave it.

🛏️ 2. Please sleep.

No grade is worth your peace. No assignment is worth your sanity. Sleep. Hydrate. Wear sunscreen. Put your phone down. Eat something green. Take care of the body that carried you through hell and back these last few years. She deserves rest.

🚫 3. Don’t drink too much.

You don’t have to be the fun one to be lovable. You don’t have to black out to belong. You don’t have to numb the ache.

Let yourself feel. You are allowed to be clear-eyed, soft-hearted, and present. That’s brave.

💞 4. Keep your soft heart.

Even if college hardened you. Even if people disappointed you. Even if you got burned. Keep your softness. Keep your wonder. Keep believing that love—real, honest, gentle love—still exists.

It does. I promise.

📚 5. Grades fade. People stay.

Nobody’s going to remember your GPA. They’ll remember how you showed up. How you made them laugh. How you loved them well. So love your people. Show up. Forgive. Celebrate. Make the toast. Take the picture. Say “I love you” first.

⏳ 6. You are not behind.

Stop counting the ways other people are “ahead.” Some people leave college married. Some leave in debt. Some leave without a clue. All of those stories are real. All of them matter.

You are right on time.

✨ 7. College didn’t fix you—but it revealed you.

You are not the same person who moved in on day one with a twin XL comforter and a dream. You are more you than ever before. Stronger. Kinder. Softer. Wiser. Braver.

God, look at you now.

Take the photos. Write the thank-you notes. Hug the people who saw you through. Cry in the stairwell one last time. And then—go. Walk across the stage like every version of you is watching. Because she is.

The one who cried in the dorm bathroom. The one who failed the test and thought she’d never recover.

The one who got her heart broken and still showed up. The one who learned how to love herself, finally.

They’re all proud of you. And I am too.

You made it. Now go live a life that’s worthy of all the versions of you who didn’t think they could.