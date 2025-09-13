 Skip to main content
Late Slip Costs Nevada in 14-13 Heartbreaker vs. Middle Tennessee

By , September 13, 2025September 15th, 2025No Comments
(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada started strong but couldn’t hold on, falling 14-13 to Middle Tennessee in a heartbreaking home loss on Saturday, September 13.

(Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Wolf Pack defense set the tone early, with linebacker Stone Combs and defensive end Jonathan Maldonado combining for back-to-back sacks to stall Middle Tennessee’s opening drive.

(Nick Stewart/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Quarterback AJ Bianco, making a surprise start, connected with wide receivers Jordan Brown and Nate Burleson II to move the offense, but the Pack punted on their first two possessions.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Quarterback Chubba Purdy made an immediate impact when he entered, hitting running back Ky Woods for a 47-yard touchdown on his first snap to put Nevada up 7-0 early in the second quarter. Kicker Joe McFadden later added a 45-yard field goal, and linebacker EJ Smith’s interception set up another score to give the Pack a 13-0 lead at halftime.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Out of the break, running back Herschel Turner ripped off a 64-yard run to set up Nevada deep in Blue Raider territory, but Bianco’s interception killed the drive. The Pack’s defense continued to frustrate quarterback Nicholas Vattiato, forcing four three-and-outs through the middle of the game.

(Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Momentum shifted in the fourth quarter. With Nevada unable to finish drives and McFadden missing a 41-yard field goal, the Blue Raiders capitalized. Vattiato found wide receiver Nahzae Cox for a touchdown with 6:30 to play, cutting the lead to 13-7. After a Pack miss on a long field goal attempt, Vattiato marched Middle Tennessee downfield and scored on a 6-yard keeper with 21 seconds left to take the lead, 14-13.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada had one last chance, driving to the Middle Tennessee 39-yard line to set up a 57-yard game-winning attempt, but McFadden’s kick fell short as time expired.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Wolf Pack, who forced four three-and-outs and got strong defensive play most of the afternoon, couldn’t overcome two missed field goals and costly second-half turnovers.

(Nick Stewart/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada’s next challenge will come on the road as they take on Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 20, at 4 p.m.

