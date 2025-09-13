Late Slip Costs Nevada in 14-13 Heartbreaker vs. Middle Tennessee

Nevada started strong but couldn’t hold on, falling 14-13 to Middle Tennessee in a heartbreaking home loss on Saturday, September 13.
The Wolf Pack defense set the tone early, with linebacker Stone Combs and defensive end Jonathan Maldonado combining for back-to-back sacks to stall Middle Tennessee’s opening drive.
Quarterback AJ Bianco, making a surprise start, connected with wide receivers Jordan Brown and Nate Burleson II to move the offense, but the Pack punted on their first two possessions.
Quarterback Chubba Purdy made an immediate impact when he entered, hitting running back Ky Woods for a 47-yard touchdown on his first snap to put Nevada up 7-0 early in the second quarter. Kicker Joe McFadden later added a 45-yard field goal, and linebacker EJ Smith’s interception set up another score to give the Pack a 13-0 lead at halftime.
Out of the break, running back Herschel Turner ripped off a 64-yard run to set up Nevada deep in Blue Raider territory, but Bianco’s interception killed the drive. The Pack’s defense continued to frustrate quarterback Nicholas Vattiato, forcing four three-and-outs through the middle of the game.
Momentum shifted in the fourth quarter. With Nevada unable to finish drives and McFadden missing a 41-yard field goal, the Blue Raiders capitalized. Vattiato found wide receiver Nahzae Cox for a touchdown with 6:30 to play, cutting the lead to 13-7. After a Pack miss on a long field goal attempt, Vattiato marched Middle Tennessee downfield and scored on a 6-yard keeper with 21 seconds left to take the lead, 14-13.
Nevada had one last chance, driving to the Middle Tennessee 39-yard line to set up a 57-yard game-winning attempt, but McFadden’s kick fell short as time expired.
The Wolf Pack, who forced four three-and-outs and got strong defensive play most of the afternoon, couldn’t overcome two missed field goals and costly second-half turnovers.
Nevada’s next challenge will come on the road as they take on Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 20, at 4 p.m.