Nevada Volleyball Wraps Up Three-Game Home Stand with 2-1 Record

From September 11-13, the Nevada Volleyball team hosted a three-day tournament, winning two out of its three games.
On day one of the tournament, the Pack defeated Eastern Washington in four sets, 3-1.
The Pack edged out the first set with a score of 25-23, after the Eagles were able to take the second set 27-25. The Pack regained control, taking the third set with another 25-23 win. Going into the fourth set, the Pack had the momentum, starting with a 7-0 run, finishing the match 25-16.
Nevada kept it rolling on day two, winning against Pacific in four sets, 3-1. The Pack took the first set in a back-and-forth battle, 27-25, but the Tigers evened the match, taking the second set 25-23. Nevada broke through in the third, surviving a 24-24 tie to claim the set 28-26. The Pack closed out the match in the fourth set with a 26-24 finish.
In the final day of the tournament, the Pack looked to extend its win streak against CSU Bakersfield, but fell in three straight sets. The Roadrunners edged Nevada 27-25 in the first set, went 25-23 in the second set. In the third, Bakersfield took over, securing a 25-14 win to secure the sweep.
The Wolf Pack’s next challenge will come on the road against the Montana State Bobcats on September 18th.