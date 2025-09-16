Nevada Volleyball Wraps Up Three-Game Home Stand with 2-1 Record

From September 11-13, the Nevada Volleyball team hosted a three-day tournament, winning two out of its three games.

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

On day one of the tournament, the Pack defeated Eastern Washington in four sets, 3-1.

The Pack edged out the first set with a score of 25-23, after the Eagles were able to take the second set 27-25. The Pack regained control, taking the third set with another 25-23 win. Going into the fourth set, the Pack had the momentum, starting with a 7-0 run, finishing the match 25-16.

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada kept it rolling on day two, winning against Pacific in four sets, 3-1. The Pack took the first set in a back-and-forth battle, 27-25, but the Tigers evened the match, taking the second set 25-23. Nevada broke through in the third, surviving a 24-24 tie to claim the set 28-26. The Pack closed out the match in the fourth set with a 26-24 finish.

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

In the final day of the tournament, the Pack looked to extend its win streak against CSU Bakersfield, but fell in three straight sets. The Roadrunners edged Nevada 27-25 in the first set, went 25-23 in the second set. In the third, Bakersfield took over, securing a 25-14 win to secure the sweep.

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Wolf Pack’s next challenge will come on the road against the Montana State Bobcats on September 18th.