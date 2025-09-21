UNR Longs for Community: Students Seek Connection Through Jazz Night

Despite what people think, club culture is not dying: it’s evolving. Still, there is a lack of blood-racing, electrifying energy among Gen Z populations. People are slowly adapting towards more intimate types of events and gatherings, many yearning for a more sultry and cozy setting.

Young adults are obsessed with the “vintage” aesthetics and have often vouched online for more related activities. Bring in jazz nights. There is a special interest among ages 18 to 20, who cannot legally go to a jazz bar, but still crave the dimly-lit speakeasy saturated with talent and company.

On Sept. 10, the University of Nevada, Reno hosted a Jazz Night Book Swap at the Joe Crowley Student Union for students. The evening included free Starbucks, a table of books to trade in and out of, and a live jazz trio that played music for two hours.

Some students worked quietly in the coffee shop, others listened intently to the band, while a few paged through books they’d just swapped. The event encouraged discussion of music, classes, projects and lifestyle.

I had the pleasure of speaking to a UNR student who shared the many scientific accomplishments he achieved and his goals for the year. Though I know little about his field, he explained his endeavors in a way that made me excited about his projects and plans.

This is the entire purpose of jazz nights like these: to promote conversation with people who have at least one thing in common. I certainly did not have much in common with my new friend, but I learned from him and gained something from our conversation: Connection.

That is all we strive for as a human population at the end of the day. We desire connection and intimacy, friends and family, love and a life worth sharing with others. Starting the school year off with events like these could prove to be a very successful social year for UNR. There is a strong potential for the student body to grow closer as a unit if more environments like these are created.

As I looked around, I saw so many of my peers engaging in lively conversation, smiling and laughing. In that moment, I felt interconnected with everyone in the room. I felt the same excitement they felt, the joy in being with friends, the peace in the cozy atmosphere and the comfort in the free coffee and books.

Not to mention the gifted individuals playing the instruments. Miguel Jimenez’s Trio, featuring Jordan Taylor on guitar and Zack Teran on bass, provided the sweet music that enveloped the room in relaxation. They played classic jazz as well as jazz renditions of more popular songs, like The Beatles, which were received with warm applause.

As the weather begins to demand more cozy evenings in, and nights out on the town witness less and less people, events like Jazz Night will prove to be a homey haven for fostering that community students crave. Spending time together in warm company is the answer to cold weather and stressful times, like finals week. By creating a space in which students feel comfortable and connected to each other, UNR can relieve academic stresses, and create a stronger, more united student body. It is a simple and effective way to combat the pressures of university life and enhance that sense of true belonging.