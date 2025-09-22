Fieldhouse Update Given to ASUN Senate

On Sept. 17, an update was given to the Senate of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada regarding the progress of the fieldhouse construction project, and one new bill was sent to committee for review.

Fieldhouse

Collin Bernard of Nevada Athletics gave a brief presentation updating senators on the fieldhouse construction project and answered a few questions. He thanked the senate for their support last session, during which they approved a student credit fee to help fund the construction of the fieldhouse.

Bernard informed senators that ground had been broken on the project. He said Athletics was still ironing out the details of how intramural clubs and student organizations would be able to reserve time at the fieldhouse, but he assured the senate that it would be available for use by all students.

Senator Viviana Castro of the College of Liberal Arts asked if the facility would be accessible for disabled students. Bernard said that it would be.

Senator Alexander Saporito, also of the College of Liberal Arts, asked about former senator Joel Martin’s claim that he had negotiated space for food storage at the Pack Provisions program inside the fieldhouse. Bernard clarified that no space had been set aside for food storage, but said that Athletics supports the Pack Provisions mission through annual food drives.

Legislation

“S.B.R. 93 – A Binding Resolution to Define the Duties and Liaison Positions of the Special Committee on Food Insecurity” was sent to committee to be seen at a future ASUN Senate meeting. The resolution codifies the duties of the Special Committee on Food Insecurity, describing general strategies that the committee must follow.

“S.B. 93 – A Bill to Establish an Annual Day of Recognition and Support for UPDNC and Promote Campus Safety Initiatives” was not sent to committee. The bill establishes a Day of Recognition for UPDNC [University Police Department Northern Command] and invites UPDNC to present to the senate each October. The bill’s sponsor, Senator Saporito, requested that the bill be fast-tracked during the next meeting in order to have the legislation in effect by the second Friday of October, which would serve as the Day of Recognition.

Vacant Senate Seats

There are currently senatorial vacancies in both the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Engineering. Speaker Leaf Acklin told the senate that he currently has six applicants for the Liberal Arts seat and four for the Engineering seat.

News Editor Riley Overstreet can be reached via email at roverstreet@unr.edu.