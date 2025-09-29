Nevada Women’s Soccer Battles to 1-1 Senior Day Draw With San Jose State

(Riley Lantow/The Nevada Sagebrush)

On Sunday, Sept. 28, Nevada hosted San Jose State for its 11th game of the season. Before kickoff, the Wolf Pack honored its seniors with a ceremony involving family and friends.

Both teams entered with identical 1-7-1 records. The first half was marked by turnovers and fouls. Nevada earned six corner kicks, but neither side scored before halftime.

The game shifted quickly after the break. Senior Rylee Husted netted her first goal of the season in the 49th minute to give the Pack a 1-0 lead.

Penalties continued to define the contest, with cautions issued to Naima Castro and Husted in the second half.

Nevada held its advantage for more than 20 minutes before San Jose State’s Daisy Torres equalized in the 73rd minute. From there, the pace intensified as both teams pushed for the go-ahead goal.

Neither side broke through, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The teams left Mackay Stadium still holding identical records.

The Wolf Pack’s next challenge will come against the Grand Canyon University Antelopes at home on Oct. 2, at 7 p.m.

