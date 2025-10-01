GSR Arena Groundbreaking Ushers in New Era for Wolf Pack

A rendering of the GSR Arena (Gensler)

Grand Sierra Resort broke ground on a new 10,000-seat arena on Tuesday that leaders say will transform Reno’s sports and entertainment scene.

The $435 million project is part of a larger redevelopment of GSR’s 140-acre property. Plans include a community ice rink, a new parking structure and future phases that could bring housing, hospitality and additional recreational opportunities to the site. The arena will host Nevada men’s basketball games, concerts and other large-scale events after its 2027 completion.

Nevada Athletics Director Stephanie Rempe said the project shows a long-term commitment to the community. “The arena represents vision, commitment and belief, and no one has embodied that more than the Meruelo family,” Rempe said, referencing GSR owner Alex Meruelo. “They have not wavered in their support for this project. Their commitment of hundreds of millions of dollars is a testament to that vision,” she continued.

Rempe said the design includes features for Nevada fans, such as a student drop-off area and a dedicated student entrance. She said the Wolf Pack will benefit from the new facility not only on game days, but also in recruiting. “Nothing brings together a community like winning sports programs,” she said.

Moving from Lawlor Events Center, where the men’s basketball team has played since 1983, to a modern arena is expected to give the program a facility that rivals those at other Mountain West schools.

Rempe also announced that former Nevada guard Jarod Lucas will return to the Wolf Pack as an assistant coach, joining Steve Alford’s staff.

University President Brian Sandoval thanked Meruelo for his investment.

“We’ve seen a lot of proposed projects come and go in the community for years, and today this one is becoming a reality,” Sandoval said. Speaking to Nevada athletes in attendance, he added, “You guys are building the foundation. You are the leaders of the Pack. I thank you for all of your grit.”

Meruelo, who previously owned the Arizona Coyotes NHL franchise, said his vision is to give Nevada athletics the tools to compete at the highest level.

“I want a national championship title. Come on! Come on!” he said. “Coach? I promise to do my part. I will give you your real, world-class [arena], so you can recruit the best players in the world. I will do that. I will also give you … at least a million dollars a year or more to the men’s and women’s basketball teams.”

Meruelo also owns the Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, now the Utah Mammoth. Their lease at the Tucson Convention Center runs through the 2026–27 season, which could open the door for the team to eventually relocate to Reno and add another layer to the city’s sports scene.