Man Shot and Killed at Apartment Complex Near Campus; Homicide Investigation Ongoing

On Oct. 1 at approximately 7:26 p.m., police responded to reports of a fight and gunshots heard in the area at the Highlands Apartment Complex near the University of Nevada, Reno. Officers found a wounded adult male and transported him to a hospital, where he later died. The crime has been classified as a homicide.

Reno police are actively investigating the incident, and have identified a suspect in the shooting. They have not released any identifying information on either the suspect or the victim.

Police tape was still up at the apartment complex on the morning of Oct. 2. (Teagan Greer/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Police say the shooting was an isolated personal dispute, and there is no threat to the larger Reno community.

Anonymous tip line Secret Witness is offering a $5000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

The identity of the victim will be released once his family has been notified.

Riley Overstreet can be reached via email at roverstreet@unr.edu. Teagan Greer can be reached via email at teagangreer@icloud.com.