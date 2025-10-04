Nevada Overcomes Rainy Conditions to Win 1-0 Over GCU

(Riley Lantow/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada women’s soccer team (2-7-2) defeated the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-5) 1-0 on Thursday, Oct. 2, securing their first home win of the year.

A persistent rain lingered throughout the day, up until the 7 p.m. start. However, the clouds gave way for nearly the entire game.

The game intensified quickly, with the first touch being a shot from GCU. The first minute of the offense was an eventful one, with both teams taking their first penalties.

The first half saw Antelopes commit four more penalties, as well as a yellow card. Despite these opportunities, Nevada was unable to capitalize on them.

The first half ended with neither team scoring a goal. The second period began much like the first had ended- with fouls. GCU committed four fouls within the first ten minutes of the half.

In the 59th minute, Nevada’s Abigail Souza delivered a cross that found Jasmine Navarro, who headed it into the net for a goal. The score tilted in the Pack’s favor to 1-0.

From there, Nevada controlled the ball until a Nevada penalty granted the Antelopes a penalty kick. In a game-defining moment, goalie Mia Collins dove to her left to save a would-be goal.

The rain began to pour during the final minutes of the match as GCU frantically tried to even the score. They were unable to score and Nevada earned their second win of the season.

Nevada travels to Laramie, Wyoming, for their next game against the University of Wyoming on Sunday, Oct. 5.