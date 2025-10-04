Nevada Volleyball falls to UNLV in Rivalry Matchup

(Tenaya Brusig/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada volleyball faced off against rival UNLV, on Thursday, Oct. 2, at the Virginia Street Gym. Nevada lost to UNLV in four sets.

The Wolf Pack fell behind 6-0 early, but an ace from setter Aubrey Jensen helped spark momentum in the first set. Consecutive Rebel errors brought Nevada within two points, but UNLV closed out the match with back-to-back points to take the set 25-21.

(Tenaya Brusig/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Wolf Pack bounced back in the second set, dominating 25-12 behind opposite hitter Nicorana Clarke, who tallied four kills and two blocks.



(Tenaya Brusig/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada carried that momentum into the third but couldn’t close it out, falling 25-15.

In the fourth set, UNLV kept the pressure on. Outside hitter Mckaley Herr led the Pack with four kills, but Nevada came up short once again in a tight 25-22 finish.

(Tenaya Brusig/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Wolf Pack’s next challenge will come against the San Diego State Aztecs at the Virginia Street gym on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m.