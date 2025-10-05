Freshman QB Carter Jones Impresses Despite 20-17 loss against Fresno State

(Photo courtesy Nevada Athletics)

The Nevada football team (1-4, 0-1) started conference play with a heartbreaking 20-17 loss on the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0).

Despite the disappointing result for Nevada, the second-half offense showed signs of promise, led by true freshman quarterback Carter Jones. Jones went 11/15 passing for 121 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and an interception. The Wolf Pack utilized three quarterbacks throughout the game.

Within the first four minutes of the opening kickoff, both defenses made their mark, with an interception each. Fresno State started with the ball, but Nevada cornerback Murvin Kenion III intercepted quarterback E.J. Warner.

(Photo courtesy Nevada Athletics)

However, Fresno State’s defense quickly shifted momentum when defensive back Camryn Bracha intercepted Nevada quarterback Chubba Purdy on his first pass, swinging the game’s balance back in favor of the Bulldogs.

After Fresno State went four and out on back-to-back drives, kicker Joe McFadden made a 39-yard field goal, giving the Pack a 3-0 lead to end the first quarter.

Beginning the second frame, the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs. Fresno State quickly regained possession when defensive lineman Martin Owusu recovered a fumble by Nevada running back Herschel Turner.

Building on that turnover, Fresno State kicker Dylan Lynch tied the game at three with a 21-yard chip shot.

Nevada’s turnover struggles continued when Jones threw a deflected interception to K’vion Thunderbird, which was the Pack’s third turnover in the first two quarters.

The Bulldogs capitalized quickly, as Warner connected with wide receiver Josiah Freeman on a 12-yard touchdown pass, giving Fresno State a 10-3 lead.

After a Nevada punt, momentum stayed with Fresno State, as running back Rayshon Luke broke off a 68-yard rush, setting up another field goal for the Bulldogs.

On the following drive, Jones drove the Pack to the Fresno State 38-yard line, but Purdy threw his second interception of the game, resulting in Nevada’s costly fourth turnover of the half.

(Photo courtesy Nevada Athletics)

Warner quickly took advantage of the turnover by linking up with Freeman again for a 24-yard pass, making it a daunting 20-3 margin at halftime.

In the third quarter, the momentum began to shift back towards the Pack when Jones found wide receiver Dakota Thomas wide open for a touchdown, getting Nevada back in the game with the score 20-10.

(Photo courtesy Nevada Athletics)

Building on their momentum, Jones once again led Nevada down the field after a fourth-down stop forced by great defensive pressure, connecting for a big gain with wide receiver Nate Burleson II, and then finding running back Caleb Ramseur on a screen pass for a 17-yard touchdown.

However, Fresno State running back Brandon Ramirez sealed the game for the Bulldogs with a crucial 17-yard run leading into the two-minute warning. The game ended 20-17 in favor of the hosts.

The Wolf Pack’s next challenge will come on Saturday, Oct. 11, at home against the San Diego State Aztecs (4-1, 1-0).