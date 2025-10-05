Nevada Volleyball Continues to Struggle in Loss vs. SDSU

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada volleyball team (4-10) went against the San Diego State Aztecs (9-6) on Saturday, Oct. 4th, at the Virginia Street Gym. Nevada lost to SDSU in three sets.

The Wolf Pack started strong with the first kill made by outside hitter Haylee Brown. Neck and neck at 20-20, SDSU brought themselves back with two points before a timeout. SDSU’s opposite hitter Natalie Hughes extended the gap with a total of seven kills in the first set, ending the game 25-20 in favor of the Aztecs.

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Pack continued to face challenges throughout the next two sets, with libero Kinsley Singleton appearing to have a shoulder injury. Nevada was unable to receive, and SDSU scored 17 kills in the second set, winning 25-18.

Brown nearly tied the match with SDSU in the third set with a kill, pushing the score to 23-22, but SDSU continued to break away. SDSU’s opposite hitter Taylor Underwood, scored two consecutive kills, ending the game 25-22.

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Wolf Pack’s next game will come on the road against the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday, Oct. 9th.