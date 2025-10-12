Nevada Crushed in 44-10 Blowout vs. SDSU

(Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada football team (1-5, 0-2) was blasted by the San Diego State Aztecs (5-1, 2-0) in a bruising 44-10 home loss on Saturday, Oct. 11. This marks the Pack’s 13th straight loss in conference play.

Nevada began the game with a quick three-and-out, resulting in a punt, but Aztec returner Jordan Napier was able to maneuver his way through defenders and took the kick back 75 yards for the opening score less than a minute in.

(Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Both offenses remained silent for the next two drives until running back Caleb Ramseur ripped an 11-yard rush to pick up the Pack’s first first down.

On the next snap, quarterback Carter Jones’ pass was intercepted and returned for a 40-yard touchdown, making it the second non-offensive touchdown of the game for San Diego State.

(Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The offensive woes continued as Jones threw his second interception on the ensuing drive to corner back Dwayne McDougle, increasing the Pack’s nationwide lead in giveaways at 16.

The Aztec offense then took over deep in Nevada territory, which quickly changed, as a 19-yard completion to wide receiver Donovan Brown took the team to midfield. Aztec quarterback Jayden Denegal broke free a few plays later with a 15-yard rush to take the offense into the red zone.

Three seconds into the second quarter, the Aztecs extended their lead to 21-0 with their first offensive touchdown of the game coming on a wide-open two-yard completion to running back Christian Washington.

(Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The next drive featured more self-inflicted wounds from the Nevada offense; a fumble by running back Dominic Kelly halted the possession.

Following the punt, the Aztec offense quickly moved down the field as Washington ran through the Wolf Pack defense to the tune of 30 yards over two carries. The drive ended as wide receiver Jacob Bostick got open for a 31-yard touchdown on a corner route.

Nevada finally got its first, first down of the game on the following drive. Marked by a 44-yard completion up the seam to tight end Jett Carpenter, which put the team at the San Diego 31-yard line.

After three unsuccessful plays, the Pack opted to go for it on fourth down, where Jones completed a pass to Carpenter to put the team inside the 10. From there, the drive stalled and the team was faced with another fourth down. This time, Nevada was not as fortunate as an incompletion in the end zone ended the drive.

(Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

San Diego State took over possession on its own seven-yard line. Denegal then took a designed rush 29 yards to move the Aztecs near midfield.

Two plays later, Denegal connected with Napier for a 41-yard catch and run to put San Diego at the Nevada goal line.

On the following play, Sutton was able to find his way into the end zone for the fifth Aztec touchdown of the first half to extend their lead to 35-0 going into halftime.

This marked the worst first half under Nevada head coach Jeff Choate. The Pack struggled in all facets of the game; the defense gave up 136 yards on the ground, the most in any game this season, while also allowing 257 passing yards.

The offense also struggled heavily, going scoreless while turning the ball over twice and averaging 4.1 yards per play. Special teams did not go without blame as they also surrendered a touchdown.

(Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

their first field goal of the contest to extend their lead to 38-0. Nevada’s opening drive for the second half resulted in a quick three-and-out.

With seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Aztec kicker Gabriel Plascencia knocked through a 45-yard field goal to make the score 41-0.

In only their second trip across the 50-yard line, Nevada got the goose egg off the board with a 33-yard field goal from kicker Joe McFadden. The Pack was also able to score their only touchdown as Marshaun Brown caught a pass late in the fourth quarter.

The Aztecs then ran out the clock to close out the game 44-10. This was the worst showing in conference play since a 41-6 loss to Wyoming on Nov. 25, 2023.

(Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

In a postgame press conference, Choate said he’s committed to playing Jones as the starting quarterback going forward.

“If I didn’t feel like Carter [Jones] was prepared to lead this program, I wouldn’t have put him out there,” he said. “I don’t think one individual is responsible for how things went tonight.”

Nevada’s next challenge will come on the road against the New Mexico Lobos (3-3, 0-2) at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.