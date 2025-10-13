Nevada Falls 3-1 Against New Mexico in a Penalty-Laden Match

(Tenaya Brusig/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada women’s soccer (2-9-2, 1-3-1) lost a physical contest to the New Mexico Lobos (7-2-4, 3-0-2) on Sunday, Oct. 12, with a final tally of 3-1. The last time the Pack won against New Mexico was during the 2005 season.

The game began with immediate pressure from New Mexico, taking two early shots on goal. Nevada got their first opportunity of the game when New Mexico’s Mercedes Morris committed a handball penalty in the sixth minute, awarding the Pack a free kick.

(Tenaya Brusig/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Forward Naima Castro capitalized on the Lobos’ mistake by netting her fourth goal of the season to give Nevada the lead 1-0.

The lead did not last long, however, as a Sydnie Fong foul set up New Mexico for a free kick, where Lobos forward Nicole Anderson got her shot past goalkeeper Mia Collins.

Less than a minute later, Mercedes crossed a ball that would find Anderson for another shot on goal. She did not pass up the opportunity and scored her second goal of the contest to take the lead 2-1.

The remainder of the first half was a quiet one, with no additional scoring. Nevada was able to take four more shots on goal, but was unable to convert any of them.

The Pack’s best opportunity came when Castro shook the defense for a clear shot. The attempt was averted by a diving save from New Mexico keeper Alyson Campbell.

The second half was marked by ball control and takeaways as the Lobos controlled the ball for the majority of the remaining time. However, things started to heat up in the seventy-second minute.

(Tenaya Brusig/The Nevada Sagebrush)

After a diving save that pushed a New Mexico shot out of bounds, the ensuing throw-in led to another shot. This time, the Lobos converted the opportunity as Claire Roybal extended their lead to 3-1.

Following the New Mexico goal, the Pack’s pace of play increased as they tried to mount a comeback. Yet the only outcome of this urgency was inconsistent play, which resulted in numerous turnovers.

The game ended with Nevada only recording two shots on goal the entire second period. They have now lost back-to-back matches.

Nevada will take on the Colorado College Tigers (3-6-5, 0-3-3) in a conference match-up on Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. in Colorado Springs, Colorado.