Nevada Defeats Sac City 19-0 in Exhibition Win

Nevada softball continued its fall ball games on Saturday, Oct. 18, with a 19-0 win against the Sacramento City College Panthers.

In the first inning, the Wolf Pack turned a double play to record two outs. A Sac City batter’s hit was fielded by pitcher Hailey McLean, who threw to shortstop Anna Braukus for the force at second. Braukus then fired to infielder Katie Wetteland at first to complete the play.

In the second inning, the first run was scored by Nevada utility player Maya Larson, who brought home infielder Hailey Engelbrecht. The next set of runs was scored through a set of impressive double plays. With two runners on second and third base, Nevada outfielder Bailie Clark made a double hit, bringing one home, followed by Wetteland with another double hit, bringing two home.

The third inning brought three more runs home for Nevada. Outfielder Rylie Haith brought one home; the bases were loaded at the end of the bottom of the inning. With a hit from first baseman Hannah De Genova, Clark and infielder Gianna Serrano made it home, bringing the score to 8-0.

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

In the fifth inning, Nevada scored five runs, continuing to put the heat on Sac City, who then called time.

Nevada continued to put the pressure on high in the sixth inning with a triple hit from catcher Carolyn Glover; The hit brought home utility player Matlyn Leech. Glover’s play was followed by right-handed pitcher Talia Tretton’s double hit, which brought home Clark.

The game ended after the seventh inning, with a score of 19-0.

Nevada’s next game will be its alumni game, and will take place on Oct. 19 at 11 a.m.



Editor’s Note: Some information was unavailable as there were no live stats for this game