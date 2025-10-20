Nevada Faces Another Setback in 3-1 Loss to Colorado State

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada Volleyball team (6-12, 2-6) lost in four tightly contested sets against the Colorado State Rams (12-6, 6-2) on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The Pack opened strong as outside hitters Haylee Brown and Mckaley Herr kept the set close, each recording five kills. The team held solid defense but came up short, dropping the first set 25-23.



(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada came back with a stronger performance in the second set. Setter Audrey Jensen provided 11 assists, setting up multiple kills, and added two kills of her own, ending that set with 25-22.

(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The team carried its momentum into the third set. Middle blocker Ceren Sert came up on two blocks and one kill, slowing the Rams’ attack. However, the Rams stayed on top of the ball, beating the Pack’s back row, sending in deep kills and ultimately stealing the set 25-20.



(Haloh Quinones/The Nevada Sagebrush)

In the final frame, the Pack tightened its defense, delivering power on every play. Middle blocker Bella Snyder registered three blocks, and Brown added four kills. Despite the effort, Nevada fell 25-21, ending the match.

The Wolf Pack’s next challenge will come on the road against the Wyoming Cowgirls (8-10, 4-3) on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 5:30 p.m.